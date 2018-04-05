WATERSTRIDER GOLD

Trading Rules:

About This EA

Waterstrider GOLD are designed for GOLD/ XAUUSD market. This is a Day Trading strategy with 4 position. no martingale, all the same lot. Entry position Based on D1 analize with trigger by h6 Chart. only 1 position for each candle can be opened. If the market against the position, at the last position (4 position), it will calculate a hedge position with size 0.1x from the total position, this to maintain equity to keep growing while waiting for all position to be closed. Stop loss for the hedge position are set to 1000 pips. Max DD for default of this EA is 50%, which is can be adjusted on the parameter input.

The setting on this ea is based on the history, the screenshot also based on backtest. forward test and live trade may be different result. Trade with your own risk, we not guarantee for the loss happen by using this EA.

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