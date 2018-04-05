Waterstrider GOLD

WATERSTRIDER GOLD

Trading Rules:

  • Chart: H6
  • Minimal Balance: 1000 
  • Lot: 0.01

About This EA

Waterstrider GOLD are designed for GOLD/ XAUUSD market. This is a Day Trading strategy with 4 position. no martingale, all the same lot. Entry position Based on D1 analize with trigger by h6 Chart. only 1 position for each candle can be opened. If the market against the position, at the last position (4 position), it will calculate a hedge position with size 0.1x from the total position, this to maintain equity to keep growing while waiting for all position to be closed. Stop loss for the hedge position are set to 1000 pips. Max DD for default of this EA is 50%, which is can be adjusted on the parameter input.

The setting on this ea is based on the history, the screenshot also based on backtest. forward test and live trade may be different result. Trade with your own risk, we not guarantee for the loss happen by using this EA.

Thanks



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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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