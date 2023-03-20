JagzFX Volatility Channel

Volatility Channel from JagzFX helps you find breakouts by displaying a channel on the price chart.

Volatility Channel is simple to use - there are no parameters - and works on any timeframe.

BASIC USE of Volatility Channels

The channel can be used as a 'No Trade Zone': you don't trade when the price is inside the channel. However:



When the price breaks above the channel: go Long.

When the price breaks below the channel: go Short.

The indicator works on all timeframes to suit your trading style. Lower timeframes will have more breakouts, but they may be small moves. Higher timeframes will have less frequent breakouts, but they are likely to be bigger moves.