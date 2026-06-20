Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5

Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5

MT5 position-size calculator and pre-trade risk panel with draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, automatic lot sizing and live R:R.

PLAN RISK BEFORE EXECUTION

Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 is a chart-based position-size calculator and pre-trade risk planning tool for MetaTrader 5.

It helps you define Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit, calculate the matching lot size and review the complete risk structure before a trade begins.

The product does not generate trading signals and does not open trades. Its purpose is to make risk, reward and account context visible before execution.

WHAT YOU CAN REVIEW BEFORE ENTRY

  • Planned Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Automatic position size
  • Risk in account currency
  • Reward-to-risk ratio
  • Potential profit and loss
  • Open P/L
  • Live R
  • Daily drawdown status
  • Current trading session

VISUAL TRADE PLANNING

Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit are displayed directly on the chart. Move the levels to match your setup and Decision Guard recalculates the relevant trade information.

The panel supports both long and short planning and keeps the important values visible in one structured workflow.

KEY FEATURES

  • Automatic position-size calculation
  • Risk calculation in account currency
  • Live reward-to-risk calculation
  • Potential profit and loss calculation
  • Draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • Open P/L display
  • Live R display
  • Daily drawdown display
  • Dark and Light theme
  • Compact Mode
  • Timeframe synchronization
  • Long and Short planning
  • Chart-based workflow

HOW TO USE

  1. Attach Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 to a chart.
  2. Select the trade direction and risk settings.
  3. Position Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit on the chart.
  4. Review lot size, account risk, potential P/L and R:R.
  5. Decide whether the setup fits your trading plan.

WHO IT IS FOR

  • Discretionary traders
  • Prop firm traders
  • Forex traders
  • Index traders
  • Crypto traders
  • Traders using fixed risk per trade
  • Traders following a rule-based process

WHAT IT DOES NOT DO

  • It does not provide Buy or Sell signals.
  • It does not contain an entry strategy.
  • It does not open or manage orders.
  • It does not guarantee trading results.

OPTIONAL EXECUTION EXTENSION

Decision Guard Execution Assistant MT5 is available separately. It can execute and manage a plan prepared with the Risk Panel.

Decision Guard workflow:

PLAN → REVIEW → DECIDE

Decision quality. Discipline. Structure.

Recommended products
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
LotCalculatorPro
Reynaldo Jr Audencial Pascual
Utilities
LotCalculatorPro + Smart Trading Panel LotCalculatorPro is a powerful all-in-one trading assistant designed to simplify risk management, lot size calculation, and trade execution directly from your chart. This tool helps traders control risk, calculate precise lot sizes, and manage trades automatically with smart features like break-even, partial close, and daily profit/loss protection. It is ideal for Forex traders, prop firm traders, and risk-focused traders who want a clean and efficient trad
NT Trade Manager Panel
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Utilities
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Ultimate Trading Psychology
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Trading Guide MT5 Indicator is a powerful psychological trading assistant designed to keep traders disciplined, focused, and emotionally balanced. This innovative indicator displays real-time motivational messages, trading rules, and analysis
FREE
Aklamavo Volume Delta Profile
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicators
This Volume Delta Profile is an advanced MetaTrader 5 indicator that visualizes   volume delta (order flow imbalance)   using a volume profile-style histogram. It shows the difference between buying and selling pressure at specific price levels, helping traders identify supply and demand zones. This indicator provides a unique perspective on market dynamics by visualizing the imbalance between buying and selling pressure, offering insights beyond traditional volume analysis. Core Concept Positiv
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicators
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Indicators
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
Boom coins indicator and crash coins
Waleed Hamood Said Al Rawahi
Indicators
Live broadcast of the indicator on YouTube. Please click on the link below for more credibility. There are also videos of the indicator that you can watch. Note that the broadcast is late, do not rely on it. Only a review of the indicator is only a review of the indicator’s accuracy, which does not lose almost and the profit rate reaches 95%. I will work with great accuracy on the CRASH coin 1000 INDICES
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SwiftEdge Scalper
Kaan Caliskan
Utilities
SwiftEdge Scalper Professional Tick Scalping EA with Full Manual Control Scalping demands split-second decisions, precise risk management, and seamless order execution. Managing breakeven calculations, trailing stops, and multiple positions while watching price action is overwhelming without the right tools. SwiftEdge Scalper is your professional trading assistant designed for active scalpers and day traders. Execute trades with one click or keyboard shortcut, while the EA handles breakeven, tra
Quick deals EA
Aleksandr Slavskii
Utilities
Горячие клавиши плюс клик левой кнопки мыши на графике. Советник открывает сделки, выставляет лимитные и стоповые ордера, удаляет ордера и закрывает позиции, также  делает реверс  открытых позиций, выставляет прописанные в настройках стоп лосс и тейк профит. (реверс только на неттинговых счетах) При запуске советника можно посмотреть подсказку как действует советник при нажатии клавиши + клик на графике. Правее последнего бара, ниже цены Ctrl+ЛКМ  - OpenSell Правее последнего бара, выше цены C
Scalper Vault MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Scalper Vault   is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME A
Tick Volume Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Tick Volume Chart is a unique tool for building charts based on tick volumes in MetaTrader 5 . With Tick Volume Chart , you can create charts where each candle is formed not by time, but by a specified number of ticks. This gives you perfect precision in analyzing market activity, which is unattainable on standard time-based charts. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with the resulting charts is just as convenient as with standard ones. Unlike sta
Fixed Volume Profile
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Indicators
This indicator, titled "Fixed Volume Profile.mq5", is a custom tool for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) designed to calculate and display a Volume Profile over a user-defined fixed time range. The Volume Profile shows the distribution of trading volume at different price levels during a specific period, helping to identify areas of high activity (such as Points of Control or POCs) and volume-based support/resistance areas. Main Functionality: Interactive Range: The indicator creates two vertical lines on
FREE
Volume Profil MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Volume Profile Rectangle Summary An interactive volume profile indicator that displays a horizontal analysis of traded volume at each price level within a selected area. It automatically creates a movable rectangle and shows colored bars representing bullish and bearish volume distribution. What it does: Displays horizontal volume : Visualizes the volume distribution at each price level as horizontal bars Bullish/Bearish analysis : Colors bars in green (bullish-dominant volume) or red (bearish-d
GridZone Alpha
Gooi Meng Liang
Utilities
GridZone Alpha: The Ultimate Semi-Automated Grid & Zone Manager GridZone Alpha is an advanced, interactive trading panel designed for the modern manual trader. Stop staring at the charts waiting for the perfect entry, and stop relying on rigid, fully automated bots that cannot read market context. With GridZone Alpha, you provide the human analysis by identifying your support, resistance, or supply/demand zones. Once confirmed, the Limit Order Engine takes over, instantly deploying a precision,
ICT Universal Command Center
Onkgolotse Moilwa
Indicators
Product Description The ICT Universal Command Center is a professional workspace management utility designed for traders who utilize institutional time and price theory. This indicator focuses on the core pillars of the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology—Time, Levels, and Narrative—organized into a clean, interactive dashboard. Unlike standard session indicators that clutter the chart with overlapping text, this tool moves all labels into a dedicated UI panel. This ensures your price action
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
Indicators
Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
VMS Oscillator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Volume & Move Strength (VMS) Indicator for MT5 The VMS Indicator displays the relationship between trading volume and price movement strength, helping traders assess how well market activity supports price action. How It Works: Measures tick volume as trading activity. Calculates move strength using a normalized True Range (%). Both values can be smoothed (default: 5) and optionally normalized (0–100) for consistency across markets. Plots two lines in a separate window: Blue (Volume) – trading a
FREE
KS Fibonacci Level Alert Tool
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS Fibonacci Level Alert is a user-friendly custom Fibonacci retracement/extension indicator for MetaTrader 5. Core Features 1. Click-to-Draw Draggable Fibonacci Tool Click the "+ New Fibonacci" button to instantly create a new Fibonacci object on the chart. The tool is fully draggable — drag either anchor point to set your swing high/low. Supports both retracement (levels between 0–1) and extension (levels >1 or negative) out of the box. 2. On-Chart Settings Panel Toggle the panel with the "Sho
Forex Trade Manger Pro MT5
Otmane Achandir
Utilities
Forex Trade Manager Pro MT5 Trade Manager MT5 is a comprehensive trade management utility for MetaTrader 5 that gives you complete control over every aspect of your position from the moment you plan a trade to the moment you close it. It is built for traders who take risk seriously, from the beginner building discipline to the professional scalper who needs instant execution across multiple positions. The tool attaches to any chart and presents a clean, compact panel. You mark your intended entr
Session Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Session Control session indicator. Depending on from which continent the trading activity takes place in a certain period, the entire daily routine is divided into several trading sessions. Due to the fact that at each separate time interval exchange and banking platforms from different parts of the world are connected to the trading process, and the Forex market operates around the clock. There are 4 main trading sessions: Pacific. European. American. Asian. This indicator allows you to se
TPO Profile
Simon Draxler
Indicators
DRX Market Profile Master v4 — Institutional Market Profile for MetaTrader 5 Market Profile and Time Price Opportunity (TPO) analysis are among the most effective methods for understanding the true market structure. The DRX Market Profile Master v4 fully implements this methodology in MetaTrader 5 and provides a feature set comparable to professional trading platforms. The indicator automatically calculates for each session which price zones were accepted (Value Area), where the highest trading
Volume Profile Multi Mode
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Indicators
Volume Profile Multi-Mode: Analyze Volume Your Way—Not Your Indicator's Way. Most Volume Profile indicators limit traders to predefined analysis ranges. But the market doesn't move inside fixed templates, so why should your analysis? Volume Profile Multi-Mode gives you complete freedom to decide where, when, and how volume is analyzed. Whether you're studying market structure, profiling trading sessions, monitoring higher-timeframe activity, or tracking a developing auction, this indicator adapt
Advanced POC Fixed Range Volume Profile
Felipe Monteiro Rodrigues
Indicators
The Advanced POC Fixed Range Volume Profile is an interactive Volume Profile indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. The entire algorithm and user fluidity were based on the renowned TradingView "Fixed Range Volume Profile" tool. It allows you to manually select any region of the chart to analyze volume distribution. This helps to instantly identify high liquidity zones, rejection areas, and the fair price of an asset over a specific period. Key Features Visual highlight of the POC (Point of Contro
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Utilities
This Expert Advisor monitors all open positions across all symbols in MetaTrader 5. Whenever a Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) is manually set or adjusted on any position, the EA automatically applies that value to all other open positions , regardless of symbol or order type (Buy/Sell). This ensures consistent and synchronized SL and TP levels across your account. Perfect for mobile trading via tablet or smartphone!
EZ Trading Panel
Jian Gang Feng
Utilities
Easy Trading Panel： Core Function Summary 1. Visual Trading This is the core selling point of the tool. It abandons the traditional way of placing orders by inputting prices and adopts an intuitive chart line drag-and-drop mode instead: • Drag Entry Line: Directly drag the line on the chart to set the pending order position. • One-click SL/TP Toggle: Quickly enable/disable stop loss and take profit lines via panel buttons. • Synchronous Calculation: When the lines are dragged, the panel will cal
The Simple Bot
Subbiah Kumar
Experts
The Simple Bot as the name suggests follows a very simple strategy, which guarantees the bot will work in the long run. The EA uses the below simple philosophy to guarantee profits for the user. 1. Odds of success inversely proportional to size of TP. The EA aims to capture just 250 points in GOLD(XAUUSD) when conditions are met.  2.  Avoids over-trading, takes utmost one trade per day 3. Only one trade managed at a time 4.  Robust risk management, every trade is protected with a tight SL Gue
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
More from author
Decision Guard Execution Assistant
Markus Lorenz Lothar Nendse
Experts
Decision Guard Execution Assistant MT5 MT5 trade execution and management assistant for market and pending orders, automatic position sizing, Break Even, ATR trailing and order protection. IMPORTANT REQUIREMENT Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 is required. The Execution Assistant is an extension of the Risk Panel and is not a standalone product. EXECUTE THE PREPARED PLAN Decision Guard Execution Assistant MT5 converts a plan prepared with the Decision Guard Risk Panel into a controlled market or pe
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review