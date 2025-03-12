Sending email alerts

This is a tool that enables you to know account information in real time by sending email alerts.

Alerts function as follows:

1. Floating profit and loss alerts, once the profit and loss amounts you have set are reached, EA will automatically send you an email with details of the alert.

2. Order open and close alerts, once your account   has an open and close position, EA will automatically send you detailed alerts by email.

3. Multiple Symbol quote alerts, once the quote has up or down as set by you, EA will automatically send you an email with details of the alert.


You can customise the number of alerts for all of the above.

How to use it:

1. In the MT4 client - Tools - Options - Email ,complete the email settings and enable it.

2. Load the EA in the MT4 client and enable automatic trading.


Description of EA parameter settings.

Profit and loss alert parameters are described as follows.

1. The parameter TP sets the profit amount, SL sets the loss amount, the amount is the Floating P/L .If not , TP and SL set to -1.

2. The parameter INMintes sets the alarm interval . Time interval to be notified again after the alarm point is reached.Time in minutes.
    If the condition is met after the interval, the alert email will be sent again, otherwise it will not be sent again.

TPSLComment=Send email alerts when you reach the set profit/loss amount, if not needed,set TP/SL to -1
TP=10.0
SL=80.0
INComment=Time interval to be notified again after the alarm point is reached.Time in minutes
INMintes=15

Introduction to the parameters of the quote alarm.

1. The parameter Symbol1 sets the symbol , GTBid1 sets the value greater than or equal to the bid, LTBid1 sets the value less than the bid,

NGTimes1 sets the number of times an alert email is sent when greater than or equal to the bid, and NLTimes1 sets the number of times an alert email is sent when less than the bid.

You  can set 8 symbol alerts. 

2. Here the quotes are compared to the bid.

QuotesComment=Set up email alerts for quotes up or down

DLine1=-----------

Symbol1=GBPUSD

GTBid1=1.0

LTBid1=1.0

NGTimes1=1

NLTimes1=1

DLine2=-----------

Symbol2=EURUSD

GTBid2=1.0

LTBid2=1.0

NGTimes2=1

NLTimes2=1

DLine3=-----------

Symbol3=AUDUSD

GTBid3=1.0

LTBid3=1.0

NGTimes3=1

NLTimes3=1

DLine4=-----------

Symbol4=XAUUSD

GTBid4=1.0

LTBid4=1.0

NGTimes4=0

NLTimes4=0

DLine5=-----------

Symbol5=UKOIL

GTBid5=1.0

LTBid5=1.0

NGTimes5=1

NLTimes5=1

DLine6=-----------

Symbol6=GBPUSD

GTBid6=1.0

LTBid6=1.0

NGTimes6=0

NLTimes6=0

DLine7=-----------

Symbol7=GBPUSD

GTBid7=1.0

LTBid7=1.0

NGTimes7=0

NLTimes7=0

DLine8=-----------

Symbol8=GBPUSD

GTBid8=1.0

LTBid8=1.0

NGTimes8=0

NLTimes8=0

Order Open and Close Alerts Description

There are no parameters to set, as soon as a position, one order is opened or closed, EA will automatically send an email .

The email contains order number, open time, lot size, type, open price, stop loss and take profit levels, close time, close price and profit/loss.


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Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (85)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4 (3)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
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SendEmail
QingChao Guo
Utilities
This is a tool that enables you to know account information in real time by sending email alerts,both Nedge and Netting modes are supported. Alerts function as follows: 1. Floating profit and loss alerts, once the profit and loss amounts you have set are reached, EA will automatically send you an email with details of the alert. 2. Order open and close alerts, once your   account     has an open and close position, EA will automatically send you detailed alerts by email. 3. Multiple Symbol
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