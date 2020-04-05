UD Trade Manager Pro

UD Trade Manager – Professional Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5

Description

The UD Trade Manager is a professional trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to simplify manual trading while providing advanced risk management and powerful order execution features.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the UD Trade Manager helps you execute and manage trades with speed, precision, and confidence.

Main Features

📊 Professional Dashboard

Real-time account information:

  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Floating Profit/Loss
  • Daily Profit/Loss
  • Current Spread
  • Pip Size
  • Open Positions
  • Calculated Lot Size
  • Win Rate
  • Profit Factor
  • Average Risk Reward
  • Current Trading Session (London / New York)

💰 Smart Risk Management

Automatically calculate position size based on your desired account risk.

Supports:

  • Risk Percentage
  • Fixed Lot Size
  • Custom Stop Loss
  • Custom Take Profit
  • Automatic Risk/Reward Calculation

⚡ One Click Trading

Execute trades instantly.

Supported order types:

  • Market Buy
  • Market Sell
  • Buy Limit
  • Sell Limit
  • Buy Stop
  • Sell Stop

📈 Position Management

Manage your trades with a single click.

Available actions:

  • Close All Positions
  • Close Winning Trades
  • Close Losing Trades
  • Close Buy Positions
  • Close Sell Positions
  • Close 50% of Position
  • Move All Trades to Break Even
  • Delete All Pending Orders

🛡️ Automatic Break Even

Automatically move Stop Loss to Break Even.

Customizable:

  • Break Even Trigger
  • Break Even Offset

📉 Smart Trailing Stop

Automatically trail your Stop Loss.

Settings include:

  • Enable / Disable
  • Trigger Distance
  • Trailing Distance
  • Minimum Step

✂️ Automatic Partial Close

Automatically secure profits by partially closing positions.

Settings:

  • Profit Trigger
  • Percentage to Close

🔒 Account Protection

Protect your trading account with built-in equity protection.

Features:

  • Maximum Daily Loss (%)
  • Automatically Close All Positions
  • Stop Trading After Daily Loss Limit

📊 Trading Statistics

Monitor your trading performance.

Includes:

  • Win Rate
  • Profit Factor
  • Average Risk Reward
  • Daily Wins / Losses
  • Custom Statistics Period

⚙️ Additional Features

  • Magic Number Support
  • Custom Order Comment
  • Maximum Slippage Setting
  • Manual Trade Management
  • Spread Filter
  • Adjustable Panel Position
  • Adjustable Font Size
  • Fully Customizable Dashboard

Benefits

✅ Professional trading interface

✅ Advanced risk management

✅ Fast one-click execution

✅ Perfect for Scalpers, Day Traders & Swing Traders

✅ Supports manual trading

✅ Easy to use

✅ Fast and reliable order management


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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