UD Trade Manager Pro

Description

UD Trade Manager – Professional Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5

The UD Trade Manager is a professional trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to simplify manual trading while providing advanced risk management and powerful order execution features.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the UD Trade Manager helps you execute and manage trades with speed, precision, and confidence.

📊 Professional Dashboard

Main Features

Real-time account information:

Balance

Equity

Floating Profit/Loss

Daily Profit/Loss

Current Spread

Pip Size

Open Positions

Calculated Lot Size

Win Rate

Profit Factor

Average Risk Reward

Current Trading Session (London / New York)

💰 Smart Risk Management

Automatically calculate position size based on your desired account risk.

Supports:

Risk Percentage

Fixed Lot Size

Custom Stop Loss

Custom Take Profit

Automatic Risk/Reward Calculation

⚡ One Click Trading

Execute trades instantly.

Supported order types:

Market Buy

Market Sell

Buy Limit

Sell Limit

Buy Stop

Sell Stop

📈 Position Management

Manage your trades with a single click.

Available actions:

Close All Positions

Close Winning Trades

Close Losing Trades

Close Buy Positions

Close Sell Positions

Close 50% of Position

Move All Trades to Break Even

Delete All Pending Orders

🛡️ Automatic Break Even

Automatically move Stop Loss to Break Even.

Customizable:

Break Even Trigger

Break Even Offset

📉 Smart Trailing Stop

Automatically trail your Stop Loss.

Settings include:

Enable / Disable

Trigger Distance

Trailing Distance

Minimum Step

✂️ Automatic Partial Close

Automatically secure profits by partially closing positions.

Settings:

Profit Trigger

Percentage to Close

🔒 Account Protection

Protect your trading account with built-in equity protection.

Features:

Maximum Daily Loss (%)

Automatically Close All Positions

Stop Trading After Daily Loss Limit

📊 Trading Statistics

Monitor your trading performance.

Includes:

Win Rate

Profit Factor

Average Risk Reward

Daily Wins / Losses

Custom Statistics Period

⚙️ Additional Features

Magic Number Support

Custom Order Comment

Maximum Slippage Setting

Manual Trade Management

Spread Filter

Adjustable Panel Position

Adjustable Font Size

Fully Customizable Dashboard

Benefits

✅ Professional trading interface

✅ Advanced risk management

✅ Fast one-click execution

✅ Perfect for Scalpers, Day Traders & Swing Traders

✅ Supports manual trading

✅ Easy to use

✅ Fast and reliable order management