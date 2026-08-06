Strategy Engine Trade Panel

A professional manual trading and position management panel for MetaTrader 5 with risk-based sizing, SL/TP protection, partial reduction, break even and trailing stop tools.

Strategy Engine Trade Panel is a manual trading and position management utility for MetaTrader 5.

It is designed to simplify order execution, risk sizing, position protection and account management directly from the chart.

The product does not generate entry signals and does not open trades automatically without a user action.

MAIN FEATURES

• Direct Buy and Sell controls
• Editable lot size directly on the panel
• Fixed Lot, Risk % and Risk Cash sizing modes
• Fixed Points or ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit
• Close Buy, Close Sell and Close All
• Close profitable or losing positions
• Delete managed pending orders
• Apply SL/TP protection to existing positions
• One-click Break Even
• Automatic Break Even
• Trailing Stop management
• 25%, 50%, 75% and 100% position reduction
• Panel Orders, Current Symbol or Account management scope
• Full, Quick and Mini display modes
• Real-time position count, volume and floating P/L
• Low-load timer-based panel refresh

POSITION SIZE MODES

Fixed Lot

Enter the required lot size directly on the panel or adjust it with the plus and minus buttons.

Risk %

The panel calculates the estimated volume using account equity, selected risk percentage, Stop Loss distance and the symbol's trading specifications.

A valid Stop Loss is required.

Risk Cash

Enter the planned monetary risk in the account currency. The panel calculates the estimated volume according to the Stop Loss distance and symbol specifications.

A valid Stop Loss is required.

SL/TP PROTECTION

Two protection modes are available:

• Fixed Points
• ATR-based protection

A zero value disables the corresponding Stop Loss or Take Profit.

New positions are opened with server-side SL/TP whenever the broker accepts the requested levels.

POSITION MANAGEMENT

The panel can manage:

• Orders opened by this panel
• All positions of the current symbol
• The entire account

The selected scope is used for closing, position reduction, Break Even, Trailing Stop, SL/TP application, pending-order deletion and statistics.

POSITION REDUCTION

The percentage button cycles through:

• 25%
• 50%
• 75%
• 100%

Reduction is calculated from the total managed volume of the selected direction.

DISPLAY MODES

Full Mode

Displays all trading, protection, statistics and status controls.

Quick Mode

Displays the main Buy, Sell, sizing and close controls.

Mini Mode

Displays server time and the product version only.

Collapsing the panel does not stop enabled position-management functions.

IMPORTANT NOTES

• This is a manual trading utility.
• It does not provide trading signals.
• It does not guarantee trading results.
• Risk-based sizing requires a valid Stop Loss.
• Broker volume, spread, Stops Level and execution conditions may differ.
• Test all functions on a demo account before live trading.

RISK NOTICE

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk.

Historical tests, demonstrations and screenshots do not guarantee future results.

Execution may be affected by spread, slippage, connection quality, broker restrictions and server conditions.

Users remain fully responsible for all trading decisions and results.

SUPPORT

Support is available through MQL5 product comments and MQL5 private messages.

Developer: BBoss
Recommended products
LotCalculatorPro
Reynaldo Jr Audencial Pascual
Utilities
LotCalculatorPro + Smart Trading Panel LotCalculatorPro is a powerful all-in-one trading assistant designed to simplify risk management, lot size calculation, and trade execution directly from your chart. This tool helps traders control risk, calculate precise lot sizes, and manage trades automatically with smart features like break-even, partial close, and daily profit/loss protection. It is ideal for Forex traders, prop firm traders, and risk-focused traders who want a clean and efficient trad
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Utilities
This Expert Advisor monitors all open positions across all symbols in MetaTrader 5. Whenever a Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) is manually set or adjusted on any position, the EA automatically applies that value to all other open positions , regardless of symbol or order type (Buy/Sell). This ensures consistent and synchronized SL and TP levels across your account. Perfect for mobile trading via tablet or smartphone!
Super Trading Assistant Pro
Zi Fu Fu
Utilities
Hello traders! I'm your trading assistant. No need for lengthy introductions—let me tell you about my specialties: I excel in managing your positions, whether you place orders on either side, I can promptly add appropriate stop-loss lines and implement trailing stops for you. 2. I can help you avoid chasing gains and selling in losses, fundamentally eliminating the human weakness of failing to stick to principles. 3. I will send you a notification message to the MT5 client on your mobile device
Orders Executor
Claudio Aguiar De Aragao
Utilities
Introducing Orders Executor , your powerful and efficient trading companion designed to seamlessly execute orders directly from a user-specified text file . This innovative trading tool streamlines your trading process, providing a convenient and automated solution for executing trades with precision and speed. Key Features : **Text File Integration:**     Orders Executor is designed to effortlessly read and interpret orders from a plain text file, eliminating the need for manual input. Simpl
Close all Trades in One clicks
Cheng Hao Min
Utilities
A simple script that closes all current orders. Terminate once close all positions, so no worries about constantly closing your order. How to use : Drag the script from the navigator to the chart, and it will be activated. Do remember to enable algo trading to use this script. There are different version of the script that can choose whether to close all buy/sell posiitons, if you need this, do contact me in MQL5.
RiskPilot Pro
Mohamed Zein Mohamed Zein Soliman
Utilities
RiskPilot Pro Plan risk clearly. Execute efficiently. Manage positions from one professional MT5 dashboard. RiskPilot Pro is a visual trade-planning and position-management utility for MetaTrader 5. It helps manual traders define risk before entry, calculate position size, place market or pending orders, and manage open positions from one chart panel. Important: RiskPilot Pro does not generate trading signals and does not choose trade direction. The trader defines the setup and remains responsib
Apex StopLoss Manager
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Utilities
Apex StopLoss Manager MT5 Script – Stop Loss Control Utility Overview Apex StopLoss Manager is a trade management script for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide precise, rule-based control over Stop Loss behavior on existing open positions . The script focuses on manual execution and accuracy. It does not use automated trading logic, does not open trades, and runs once per attachment . Core Functionality The script provides two independent Stop Loss control functions, both enabled only through exp
DGem Trade Manager Panel
Damien Jean Michel Gremillet
Utilities
Trade Manager Panel ## Short description  Manage your manual trades with one click: automatic break-even, trailing stop, two-level partial close and risk-based lot sizing — all from a single on-chart panel. --- ## Full description Trade Manager Panel is an on-chart utility that takes care of your open trades so you can focus on the market instead of the order ticket. Drop it on any chart and it manages every position on that symbol automatically, while an interactive panel lets you size new
One Click Trader MT5 Real
Andrzej Pierz
5 (1)
Utilities
One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
SwiftEdge Scalper
Kaan Caliskan
Utilities
SwiftEdge Scalper Professional Tick Scalping EA with Full Manual Control Scalping demands split-second decisions, precise risk management, and seamless order execution. Managing breakeven calculations, trailing stops, and multiple positions while watching price action is overwhelming without the right tools. SwiftEdge Scalper is your professional trading assistant designed for active scalpers and day traders. Execute trades with one click or keyboard shortcut, while the EA handles breakeven, tra
Position Prime
Mariana Cordeiro Neves Fernandes
Utilities
Download the free demo version now and test all the risk management features within your Strategy Tester before you buy! Position Prime is an institutional-grade visual execution assistant and risk manager for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed and precision, it eliminates the need for manual lot calculations and transforms your chart into a true trading desk. Plan, execute, and protect your trades in fractions of a second. ️ Risk Management & Automatic Lot Calculation Dyna
Forex Trade Manger Pro MT5
Otmane Achandir
Utilities
Forex Trade Manager Pro MT5 Trade Manager MT5 is a comprehensive trade management utility for MetaTrader 5 that gives you complete control over every aspect of your position from the moment you plan a trade to the moment you close it. It is built for traders who take risk seriously, from the beginner building discipline to the professional scalper who needs instant execution across multiple positions. The tool attaches to any chart and presents a clean, compact panel. You mark your intended entr
HotKeys MT5
Alexey Valeev
Utilities
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, open/close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volu
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Utilities
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Size calculator by soa
Laurentiu Marian Bordian
Utilities
Introduction to SWARM CALCULATOR The SWARM CALCULATOR is a revolutionary tool designed for traders who prioritize effective risk management and optimized trading strategies. With its advanced features and intuitive interface, the SWARM CALCULATOR enhances your trading experience, allowing you to make informed and precise decisions. Key Features: Customized Risk Management: Automatic Position Size Calculation: Automatically determine the optimal position size based on the percentage of risk you a
Binance Spot Live an History Data
Bahadir Hayiroglu
3 (1)
Utilities
You can see Binance Spot data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to install the free Binance Spot Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market obser
Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5
Markus Lorenz Lothar Nendse
Indicators
Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 MT5 position-size calculator and pre-trade risk panel with draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, automatic lot sizing and live R:R. PLAN RISK BEFORE EXECUTION Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 is a chart-based position-size calculator and pre-trade risk planning tool for MetaTrader 5. It helps you define Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit, calculate the matching lot size and review the complete risk structure before a trade begins. The product does not genera
GridZone Alpha
Gooi Meng Liang
Utilities
GridZone Alpha: The Ultimate Semi-Automated Grid & Zone Manager GridZone Alpha is an advanced, interactive trading panel designed for the modern manual trader. Stop staring at the charts waiting for the perfect entry, and stop relying on rigid, fully automated bots that cannot read market context. With GridZone Alpha, you provide the human analysis by identifying your support, resistance, or supply/demand zones. Once confirmed, the Limit Order Engine takes over, instantly deploying a precision,
Tick Volume Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Tick Volume Chart is a unique tool for building charts based on tick volumes in MetaTrader 5 . With Tick Volume Chart , you can create charts where each candle is formed not by time, but by a specified number of ticks. This gives you perfect precision in analyzing market activity, which is unattainable on standard time-based charts. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with the resulting charts is just as convenient as with standard ones. Unlike sta
Funky Trade Assistant
Florian Riedrich
Utilities
Trade Assistant – Position & History Overview Streamline your trading workflow with a powerful all-in-one panel for MetaTrader 5. Trade Assistant is a professional EA panel that gives you full control over your trades — from order execution to real-time position monitoring — all within a clean, intuitive on-chart interface. Key Features One-Click Order Execution Instant   Market Orders   (Buy / Sell) with configurable Lot, SL and TP Full   Pending Order   support: Buy/Sell Limit & Buy/Se
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
Utilities
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
SmartLot MT5
Nikita Chernyshov
Utilities
Free version for demo accounts   | MT4  Version SmartLot   MT5  is an interactive and simple panel for quick lot calculation, placing pending and market orders directly from the chart. It does not work in the Strategy Tester.   To test the utility, download the free version for demo accounts. Instructions and the file are in the header of the description. Features: Graphical Interface:   Interactive Entry, SL, TP lines with color-coded profit and loss zones. Real-time Calculation:   When c
Easy Trade Executor
Sergey Ermolov
Utilities
Easy Trade Executor is a tool for fast position sizing, trade execution, and trade management in MT5. Place Open Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, get automatic position size calculations, and open trades with controlled risk in just a few clicks. Why Easy Trade Executor? Easy Trade Executor is designed for traders who want more than just risk calculations — they want to manage trades quickly and efficiently directly from the chart. The tool combines position sizi
JMM Trade Panel MT5
Sarah Joyce Walker
Utilities
JMM Trade Panel MT5 JMM Trade Panel MT5 is a practical chart- based trading utility for MetaTrader 5. Execute Buy and Sell orders directly from the chart, adjust the displayed lot size quickly, monitor basket performance, and manage trades using configurable Magic Number and symbol- management rules. Full   User   Manual: DOWNLOAD Key Features On- chart Buy, Sell, and Close All buttons. Close all trades managed by the EA with one click. Optional management of all open trades regardless of Magi
EA SB8 Panel Trade
Juan Manuel Bernal Martin
Utilities
SB-8 – Manual Trading Panel with Fixed Risk & TradingView-Style Visualization for MT5 SB-8 is an advanced manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 , designed to execute trades visually, quickly and without calculations . It is especially built for traders coming from TradingView , who often find MT5 confusing when it comes to risk management and trade visualization. With SB-8, you don’t calculate lot size, percentages or risk . You simply move the Stop Loss line , and the panel handles everything a
Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trailing Stop Manager PRO v3.0 — Position Management Suite (MT5) Trailing Stop Manager PRO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automates the management of all your open positions: trailing stop, break-even, partial closes, drawdown protection and alerts. Version 3.0 is a complete rebuild that multiplies trailing modes, adds Telegram alerts, integrates drawdown protection for Funded accounts, and provides a visual dashboard with interactive controls. The EA works with manual orders and ord
Auto Template Master Service
Damian Pacanowski
Utilities
Forget about enabling templates when you launch the window. Auto Template Master Service  is a professional utility tool that runs as a system service in MetaTrader 5, and it will do it for you. Unlike traditional indicators or expert advisors (EAs), the program runs in the background of the entire terminal and doesn't require you to add it to each window individually. As soon as you open a new chart of any instrument (Forex, Stocks, Crypto), the service immediately detects the new window and a
Trade Manager G2 MT5
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Utilities
TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
PCT Price Simulator
Fabio Albano
Utilities
This indicator was specifically designed for developers, quantitative traders, and mentors looking for total control over live price action, whether for educational purposes, testing strategies, or validating indicators without waiting for real market movements. The PCT Price Simulator generates a fully automated, customized offline chart ( _OTC ), allowing you to manipulate candle directions, test setup reactions, and validate trading strategies in seconds. Technical Highlights Total Independen
Trade Builder Pro
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Utilities
Trade Builder Pro - In teractive Visual Trade Manager & Risk Assistant on Chart Short Description Simplify your trading with Trade Builder Pro , a highly interactive Trade Assistant and Trade Manager . Set up your entry, stop loss, and multiple take profit targets directly on the chart, with automatic calculation of lot sizes and the risk reward ratio in real-time. Overview Effective Trade Management is essential for long-term trading success. Trade Builder Pro eliminates manual risk calculat
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review