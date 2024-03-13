ORACLE EA - HOW TO SET UP

Oracle - How to set up info

The leverage depends on the risk, at low risk a leverage of 1:30 is suitable

Here is the list of recommended brokers

!WARNING! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare! But accurate.

Not very sensitive to broker conditions

Not very sensitive to broker conditions

Hard stop loss and take profit for each position

dangerous methods of money management are used

No dangerous methods of money management are used

RISK SETTINGS

The Expert Advisor is set up for each currency pair separately, on its own separate chart.

The Expert is easy to use, with all default settings. You only need to select the risk level.