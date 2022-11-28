Breakout System Full Algorithm

  • Experts
  • Felix Bowi
    Felix Bowi

    Felix Bowi

    Started Trading since late 2019 (Manual Trading)
    Started Learning Algorithm Trading since early 2020.
    Develop Trading Robot / Expert Advisor since mid 2020 till now.
    Doing Research, Manual Trading and Robot Trading / Algorithm Trading (Hybrid) bring the best result.
  • Version: 3.0
  • Updated: 28 November 2022
  • Activations: 5

!!BLACK FRIDAY!! - PRICE MIGHT CHANGE DUE TO DEMANDS - THE BEST BREAKOUT EA FULL ALGORITHM!!

Breakout EA Beast is a Full Algorithm Expert Advisor

This EA operate based on Break Out of high or low of the last candles, you could change all the setting up to your preferences.

The EA also have Time Management, you could time your orders based on time start and finish of let it run the whole time.

There are Fix Lot and Auto Lot (Please adjust to your Risk Profile)

There is Spread Input in order to prevent overnight trading (High Spread Avoidance) 

Take Profit and Stop Loss (Could be adjusted to NO SL)

Trailing Stop, you can trigger Trailing Stop (Please check your brokers spread)

Timing Orders for Break Out Trigger (You could adjust to 1 Trade per Day etc.)

Martingale Option (NEW) you could Open more positions for martingale system for faster closing position.

News filter (NEW) you could avoid unexpected jump or gap.

This EA is completely open for experiment and optimization. For best result, you could try our Sets and download them at affordable prices.


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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
One Man Army
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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