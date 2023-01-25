Risk Reward Management

  • Utilities
  • Felix Bowi
    Felix Bowi

    Felix Bowi

    Started Trading since late 2019 (Manual Trading)
    Started Learning Algorithm Trading since early 2020.
    Develop Trading Robot / Expert Advisor since mid 2020 till now.
    Doing Research, Manual Trading and Robot Trading / Algorithm Trading (Hybrid) bring the best result.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

Risk Reward Manager is Utilities to help you calculate exact profit and loss or Risk Reward Ratio based on your preference Risks.

There is panel you can change at anytime.

The panel shows :

  • Volume per Trade (Editable). You can change the volume you desire.
  • Percent per Trade (Editable). You can change the Percentage of your desire Risks. You can change to 1% Risk per Trade for Conventional Trading Strategy.
  • Risk Reward Ratio (Editable). You can change any Risk Reward Ratio you want. 1:1,5 || 1:2 || 1:3 etc.
  • Stop Loss Points (Editable). You can adjust your Stop Loss and the Utilities will automatically show you what is the Volume needed to get certain Risk.
  • Buy Button Click will show you the projected Horizontal Lines of your current price, Stop Loss price and Take Profit price based on your settings.
  • Sell Button Click will show you the projected Horizontal Lines of your current price, Stop Loss price and Take Profit price based on your settings.
  • Buy Stop Button Click will show you the projected Horizontal Lines of your current price, Stop Loss price and Take Profit price based on your settings.
  • Sell Stop Button Click will show you the projected Horizontal Lines of your current price, Stop Loss price and Take Profit price based on your settings.
  • Execute Button will automatically place your order according to your projected Horizontal Lines.
  • Set to BEP Button will help you to automatically change all your positions to its open position. So, you don't need to worry about any loss.
  • Set to 50% Profit (Editable) which you can change from the EA setting, just place any Percentage you want. It will change your Stop Loss automatically to 50% or any Percentage Profit you want to secure Profits.
  • Close All Position Button when clicked will automatically close all your positions regardless they are in Profit or Loss.
  • Close Half Button when clicked will automatically modify all your positions closed in half volume.
  • Clear Chart Button will help you clean the chart instantly for you to see the chart clearly.

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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
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