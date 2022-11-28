!!BLACK FRIDAY!! - PRICE MIGHT CHANGE DUE TO DEMANDS - THE ONLY EA YOU NEED IS HERE!!

Breakout EA Beast is a Hybrid Expert Advisor, You could intervene or let it run alone.

This EA operate based on Break Out of high or low of the last candles, you could change all the setting up to your preferences.

The EA also have Time Management, you could time your orders based on time start and finish of let it run the whole time.

There are Fix Lot and Auto Lot (Please adjust to your Risk Profile)

There is Spread Input in order to prevent overnight trading (High Spread Avoidance)

Take Profit and Stop Loss (Could be adjusted to NO SL)

Trailing Stop, you can trigger Trailing Stop (Please check your brokers spread)

Timing Orders for Break Out Trigger (You could adjust to 1 Trade per Day etc.)

Martingale Option (NEW) you could Open more positions for martingale system for faster closing position.

News filter (NEW) you could avoid unexpected jump or gap.

There are Buttons for Manual Use, Buy Button, Sell Button, Close Positions, Change SL do BEP, Close Partial 50% (Hybrid)

This EA is completely open for experiment and optimization. For best result, you could try our Sets and download them at affordable prices.



