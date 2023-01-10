Onic Scalper MT5

Onic Scalper EA use Breakout Strategy and Trend Following Strategy for Scalping Trading Methods 

This EA trades the breakouts from daily relative highs and lows. For the entry, stop orders are used for the fastest possible execution. Profits can be secured by the adjustable trailing stop.

The backtests shown in the screenshots were done with the default settings. There might be better or worse settings.  Please download the free demo to do your own testing.This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Still the tests shown below were done with a 2% risk per trade which can not be considered as "low risk". Please behave responsible with your trading funds and only use money that you can afford to lose. 

Live Signal Account:  

Recommendations:

  • Platform: MT5
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Recomended Pairs: Gold (Xauusd), Cryptocurrency
  • Type: trading on the breakout of price levels ( Scalping EA)
  • Deposit Recommendations : $ 300 per pair
  • Recomended Money Management : 2% (Risk Per Trade)

  Features:
  • Does not use dangerous martingale or grid strategies;
  • Fixed stop loss, which allows you to control the maximum level of risk per trade;
  • No indicators : indicators are prone to lagging and redrawing, which negatively affects profitability, price action is considered a more promising approach when analyzing markets;
  • automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading;
  • the advisor increases the volume of transactions according to the size of the deposit, including taking into account the earned profit, which makes it possible to achieve compound interest;
  • Fully automated;
  • Uses the classic system of technical analysis for breakouts of price levels, proven for decades, modernized for the modern market.

Onic Scalper EA trades at a strictly specified GMT time. The standard GMT offset is GMT+2 in winter and GMT+3 in summer. If your broker's timezone is different from GMT+2 in winter and GMT+3 in summer,

If you have bought the product and/or you have any questions send me a private message. Also contact me for product support if you have purchased it. Free live sets for customer.


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The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
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A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
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Onic Scalper EA use Breakout Strategy and Trend Following Strategy for Scalping Trading Methods This EA trades the breakouts from daily relative highs and lows. For the entry, stop orders are used for the fastest possible execution. Profits can be secured by the adjustable trailing stop. The backtests shown in the screenshots were done with the default settings. There might be better or worse settings.  Please download the free demo to do your own testing.This EA does not use any martingale and/
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