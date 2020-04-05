Genesis Work Gold

🟡 GENESIS WORK GOLD — Professional EA for XAUUSD (M5)
Genesis Work Gold is a precision Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe, combining a volatility compression (Squeeze) engine with momentum confirmation and institutional price action patterns.

🔍 Signal Engine: BB + Keltner Squeeze
The EA identifies volatility compression phases when the Bollinger Bands are compressed within the Keltner Channel—a classic condition that anticipates strong price expansions (breakouts). As soon as the compression is released, the system validates the direction of the movement with a momentum filter (based on the Donchian midpoint + SMA) before enabling any entry.

🕯️ Price Action Confirmation
Before trading, Genesis Work Gold requires confirmation via candlestick patterns: Engulfing and Pin Bar, with a configurable wick ratio, plus an optional Inside Bar filter to trade only in areas of genuine market compression. This reduces false signals typical of indicator-only strategies.

🎯 Execution via Pending Orders (Stop)
Entries are placed as Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders at a dynamic distance (Delta) from the price, with a maximum distance limit and control over the number of simultaneous pending orders—preventing uncontrolled exposure and overtrading within ranges.

🛡️ Risk Management and Trade Management
Fixed Stop Loss configurable in pips
Take Profit / automatic close by pip target
Aggressive dynamic Trailing Stop once a profit threshold is reached
Automatic Break-even to protect winning trades
Margin check before each order submission (prevents rejections due to insufficient margin)
Maximum spread filter to avoid trading in low liquidity conditions
Time filter (start/end time) to trade only in the most liquid sessions
📊 Professional Visual Panel
Includes a real-time panel (customizable position and corner) with squeeze status, momentum, spread, and active trades — ideal for quick monitoring without opening the full terminal.

💰 Recommended Configuration
Parameter Suggested Value
Pair XAUUSD
Timeframe M5
Broker IC Markets (low spreads, fast execution)
Recommended Capital USD 1,000
Initial Trial Balance USD 300
Lot Size Fixed or by % risk (configurable)
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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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Profalgo Limited
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Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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