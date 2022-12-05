(Can be used for ALL Forex Pair including Gold and Japanese Yen)

FOREX PLUS ULTRA Trading strategy based on Break Out candle from previous candlesticks.

The EA is equipped with numerous trading system including:

Time Management : you could change the trading hours based on your preferences and also stop trading at the finish trading hours Lot Calculation : you could adjust the lot size fix or auto calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss : you could adjust the TP and SL to no TP and SL based on your preferences Draw Down Management : you could turn on or off the DD setting per trade Trailing Stop : you could trail your stop loss when the trade triggered to maximize your profits Timing Order : you could adjust the setting when to open Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders based on your preferences previous candlesticks Other Variable (Moving Average) : you could change to only buy when above MA or sell when below MA Martingale : you could turn on or off and adjust all the settings up to your preferences when needed (Not Recommended) New Filter : you could turn on to avoid high impact news