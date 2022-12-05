Forex Plus Ultra

  • Experts
  • Felix Bowi
    Felix Bowi

    Felix Bowi

    Started Trading since late 2019 (Manual Trading)
    Started Learning Algorithm Trading since early 2020.
    Develop Trading Robot / Expert Advisor since mid 2020 till now.
    Doing Research, Manual Trading and Robot Trading / Algorithm Trading (Hybrid) bring the best result.
  • Version: 6.0
  • Updated: 5 December 2022
  • Activations: 5

!! NEW RELEASED EXPERT ADVISOR !!

(Can be used for ALL Forex Pair including Gold and Japanese Yen)

FOREX PLUS ULTRA Trading strategy based on Break Out candle from previous candlesticks.

The EA is equipped with numerous trading system including:

  1.  Time Management : you could change the trading hours based on your preferences and also stop trading at the finish trading hours
  2.  Lot Calculation : you could adjust the lot size fix or auto calculated
  3.  Take Profit and Stop Loss : you could adjust the TP and SL to no TP and SL based on your preferences
  4.  Draw Down Management : you could turn on or off the DD setting per trade
  5.  Trailing Stop : you could trail your stop loss when the trade triggered to maximize your profits 
  6.  Timing Order : you could adjust the setting when to open Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders based on your preferences previous candlesticks
  7.  Other Variable (Moving Average) : you could change to only buy when above MA or sell when below MA 
  8.  Martingale : you could turn on or off and adjust all the settings up to your preferences when needed (Not Recommended)
  9.  New Filter : you could turn on to avoid high impact news

there are aslo additional:

  • Spread Filter: to minimize insane spread at certain trading hours
  • Position Close by Finish Trading Hours: you could stress free from having open trade overnight by turn on this feature
  • Take Profit and Stop Loss change to 10000 in order to avoid Stop Loss Hunter
  • Buy Only or Sell Only Trade: you could change the setting yo your preferences
  • Martingale Safe: you could change the setting to open only 2 positions only and intervenes the trade yourself for your safety
  • Martingale Auto Close: you could change the auto close when BEP meet or let it run for more profit, you could change the SL and TP manually

YOU COULD INTERVENE YOUR TRADE AT ANYTIME!!

YOU COULD HOLD YOUR MARTINGALE AS MUCH AS YOU LIKE TO MAXIMIZE THE PROFITS!


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