Scroll Manager
- Göstergeler
- Mohammad Badere
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Hello !
If you scroll in one chart, all charts will be scrolled
If you change the time frame in one chart, it will change in all charts
Of course, you can turn this feature on or off
All the charts in which you want changes to be applied are specified through ID in the indicator settings
You can scroll the charts of different time frames in two ways at the same time
1: Coordinated based on time
That is, 1 hour candle is 60 candles one minute back
2: scroll in the form of number of candles
That is, 1 candle one hour backward, 1 candle minute backward