EURUSD by Kalim Ansari
- Experts
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Mohmad Kalim AnsariEnglish
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
EURUSD by Kalim Ansari" is a powerful automated trading robot designed to enhance trading performance across all major forex pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and more. Combining precision algorithms with fully customizable features, this bot empowers traders to optimize their strategies and maximize profits.
📊 High Trade Success Rate: Strategically built to maximize profits while minimizing risks. ⚙️ Fully Automated: Let the bot handle trading decisions with precision and consistency. 💼 Proven Performance: Backed by expert trading insights to ensure reliability in all market conditions.
Key Features:
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Fully Customizable Inputs:
Adjust the settings to suit your trading strategy:
- Lot Size: Control your position size for each trade.
- Stop Loss (SL) & Take Profit (TP): Set your preferred risk-reward parameters.
- RSI Settings: Customize RSI period, buy level, and sell level to match market conditions.
- Trading Schedule: Define the bot’s operating hours, including starting and off times.
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📊 High Trade Success Rate: Backed by robust algorithms for consistent results.
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⚙️ Ease of Use: User-friendly interface, perfect for traders of all levels.
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⏱️ Time Efficiency: Automate your trading and free up valuable time.