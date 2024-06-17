EURUSD by Kalim Ansari

EURUSD by Kalim Ansari" is a powerful automated trading robot designed to enhance trading performance across all major forex pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and more. Combining precision algorithms with fully customizable features, this bot empowers traders to optimize their strategies and maximize profits.

  • 📊 High Trade Success Rate: Strategically built to maximize profits while minimizing risks.
  • ⚙️ Fully Automated: Let the bot handle trading decisions with precision and consistency.
  • 💼 Proven Performance: Backed by expert trading insights to ensure reliability in all market conditions.

    • Key Features:

    • Fully Customizable Inputs:
      Adjust the settings to suit your trading strategy:

      • Lot Size: Control your position size for each trade.
      • Stop Loss (SL) & Take Profit (TP): Set your preferred risk-reward parameters.
      • RSI Settings: Customize RSI period, buy level, and sell level to match market conditions.
      • Trading Schedule: Define the bot’s operating hours, including starting and off times.

    • 📊 High Trade Success Rate: Backed by robust algorithms for consistent results.

    • ⚙️ Ease of Use: User-friendly interface, perfect for traders of all levels.

    • ⏱️ Time Efficiency: Automate your trading and free up valuable time.

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    Experts
    Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.17 (24)
    Experts
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.56 (48)
    Experts
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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