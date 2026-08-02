Multi Timeframe Market Structure Signals

  • Indicators
  • Carol Anthony Rodrigues
    Carol Anthony Rodrigues

    Carol Anthony Rodrigues

    • Trader & MT5 Indicator Developer at  Self-Employed
    • India
    • 283
    I am an independent trader and indicator developer from India, specializing in market structure, Smart Money Concepts and multi-timeframe analysis.
  • Version: 2.2
  • Updated: 7 August 2026
  • Activations: 5

MULTI TIMEFRAME MARKET STRUCTURE SIGNALS

Multi Timeframe Market Structure Signals is a signal-only MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use market structure, higher-timeframe bias and visual trade planning.

The indicator analyzes market structure using confirmed swing points and displays relevant information directly on the chart. It combines M5 structure, M15 directional bias and H1 higher-timeframe context by default. Signals are confirmed using closed-candle conditions to reduce intrabar noise.

This indicator does not open, modify or close real trades. All trading decisions and order execution remain under the user’s control.

MAIN FEATURES

  • Bullish and bearish market-structure detection

  • Break of Structure and Change of Character identification

  • M5 market-structure analysis

  • M15 directional bias

  • H1 higher-timeframe context

  • Premium and discount zone calculation

  • Adaptive supply and demand zones

  • Liquidity sweep and reclaim detection

  • Higher-timeframe reversal setups

  • Displacement, retest and continuation setups

  • Visual Buy and Sell signals

  • Suggested Entry, Structure SL, Extended SL, TP and Extended TP

  • Visual trailing-stop tracking

  • One active virtual setup tracked at a time

  • On-screen status panel

  • Terminal alerts and optional push notifications

  • Settings for colours, zones, confirmation strength and risk-to-reward filtering

HOW IT WORKS

The indicator first determines the active market structure from a timeframe of M5 or higher. It then evaluates the M15 directional bias and displays H1 context as an additional warning or confirmation layer.

When price reaches a relevant structural area, the indicator checks for confluence such as a sweep and reclaim, rejection, displacement, retest or continuation pattern. A visual signal is produced only after the required candle-confirmation conditions are completed.

The displayed Entry, SL and TP levels are analytical references. They are not pending orders and are not automatically sent to the broker.

DEFAULT TIMEFRAME LOGIC

  • M5: Primary market structure

  • M15: Directional bias

  • H1: Higher-timeframe context

  • Chart timeframe: Closed-candle entry confirmation

The operating timeframes can be adjusted through the indicator inputs.

IMPORTANT INPUTS

  • StructureTimeframe: Timeframe used for primary structure analysis

  • BiasTimeframe: Timeframe used for the directional bias

  • WarnTimeframe: Higher-timeframe context and warning layer

  • FractalWing: Bars used to confirm swing points

  • ATR_Period: ATR calculation period

  • ATR_SL_Mult: ATR buffer applied beyond structure

  • MinStopATR: Minimum stop-distance filter

  • MinRiskReward: Minimum accepted risk-to-reward ratio

  • SignalConfluenceATR: Maximum distance for structural confluence

  • EnableHTFReversal: Enables higher-timeframe reversal setups

  • EnableHTFContinuation: Enables continuation setups

  • ShowAdaptiveZones: Displays adaptive supply and demand zones

  • EnableAlerts: Enables terminal alerts

  • EnablePushNotify: Enables MetaTrader push notifications

MARKETS AND USAGE

The indicator can be applied to metals, Forex, cryptocurrencies, indices and other symbols available in MetaTrader 5. Because volatility, digits and contract specifications differ between instruments and brokers, users should review and adjust the input settings for the selected symbol.

For best results, test the preferred settings in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demonstration account before using them in live trading.


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Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
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Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Indicators
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SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
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Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Smart Structure Buy Sell Signals
Carol Anthony Rodrigues
Indicators
Smart Structure Buy Sell Signals is a visual market structure indicator developed primarily for Gold (XAUUSD) intraday trading on MetaTrader 5. The indicator combines market structure, momentum, liquidity behaviour and supply-demand zones to identify potential Buy and Sell opportunities. It provides clear trading levels while keeping the final trading decision completely under the user’s control. This is a manual trading indicator. It does not open, modify or close real trades. Main Features • C
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Sashi Jena
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Sashi Jena 2026.08.04 13:14 
 

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Carol Anthony Rodrigues
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Reply from developer Carol Anthony Rodrigues 2026.08.04 13:48
Thank you very much for your valuable feedback! I’m delighted to hear that the indicator is helping you achieve good results. Please continue to follow proper risk management, and feel free to contact me if you need any assistance. Wishing you continued success!
dharmaprasadsahoo
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dharmaprasadsahoo 2026.08.04 07:32 
 

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Carol Anthony Rodrigues
283
Reply from developer Carol Anthony Rodrigues 2026.08.04 13:48
Thank you very much for your valuable feedback! I’m delighted to hear that the indicator is helping you achieve good results. Please continue to follow proper risk management, and feel free to contact me if you need any assistance. Wishing you continued success!
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