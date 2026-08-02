Multi Timeframe Market Structure Signals
- Indicators
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Carol Anthony RodriguesI am an independent trader and indicator developer from India, specializing in market structure, Smart Money Concepts and multi-timeframe analysis.
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 7 August 2026
- Activations: 5
MULTI TIMEFRAME MARKET STRUCTURE SIGNALS
Multi Timeframe Market Structure Signals is a signal-only MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use market structure, higher-timeframe bias and visual trade planning.
The indicator analyzes market structure using confirmed swing points and displays relevant information directly on the chart. It combines M5 structure, M15 directional bias and H1 higher-timeframe context by default. Signals are confirmed using closed-candle conditions to reduce intrabar noise.
This indicator does not open, modify or close real trades. All trading decisions and order execution remain under the user’s control.
MAIN FEATURES
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Bullish and bearish market-structure detection
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Break of Structure and Change of Character identification
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M5 market-structure analysis
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M15 directional bias
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H1 higher-timeframe context
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Premium and discount zone calculation
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Adaptive supply and demand zones
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Liquidity sweep and reclaim detection
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Higher-timeframe reversal setups
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Displacement, retest and continuation setups
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Visual Buy and Sell signals
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Suggested Entry, Structure SL, Extended SL, TP and Extended TP
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Visual trailing-stop tracking
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One active virtual setup tracked at a time
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On-screen status panel
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Terminal alerts and optional push notifications
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Settings for colours, zones, confirmation strength and risk-to-reward filtering
HOW IT WORKS
The indicator first determines the active market structure from a timeframe of M5 or higher. It then evaluates the M15 directional bias and displays H1 context as an additional warning or confirmation layer.
When price reaches a relevant structural area, the indicator checks for confluence such as a sweep and reclaim, rejection, displacement, retest or continuation pattern. A visual signal is produced only after the required candle-confirmation conditions are completed.
The displayed Entry, SL and TP levels are analytical references. They are not pending orders and are not automatically sent to the broker.
DEFAULT TIMEFRAME LOGIC
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M5: Primary market structure
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M15: Directional bias
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H1: Higher-timeframe context
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Chart timeframe: Closed-candle entry confirmation
The operating timeframes can be adjusted through the indicator inputs.
IMPORTANT INPUTS
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StructureTimeframe: Timeframe used for primary structure analysis
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BiasTimeframe: Timeframe used for the directional bias
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WarnTimeframe: Higher-timeframe context and warning layer
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FractalWing: Bars used to confirm swing points
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ATR_Period: ATR calculation period
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ATR_SL_Mult: ATR buffer applied beyond structure
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MinStopATR: Minimum stop-distance filter
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MinRiskReward: Minimum accepted risk-to-reward ratio
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SignalConfluenceATR: Maximum distance for structural confluence
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EnableHTFReversal: Enables higher-timeframe reversal setups
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EnableHTFContinuation: Enables continuation setups
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ShowAdaptiveZones: Displays adaptive supply and demand zones
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EnableAlerts: Enables terminal alerts
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EnablePushNotify: Enables MetaTrader push notifications
MARKETS AND USAGE
The indicator can be applied to metals, Forex, cryptocurrencies, indices and other symbols available in MetaTrader 5. Because volatility, digits and contract specifications differ between instruments and brokers, users should review and adjust the input settings for the selected symbol.
For best results, test the preferred settings in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demonstration account before using them in live trading.
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