MULTI TIMEFRAME MARKET STRUCTURE SIGNALS

Multi Timeframe Market Structure Signals is a signal-only MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use market structure, higher-timeframe bias and visual trade planning.

The indicator analyzes market structure using confirmed swing points and displays relevant information directly on the chart. It combines M5 structure, M15 directional bias and H1 higher-timeframe context by default. Signals are confirmed using closed-candle conditions to reduce intrabar noise.

This indicator does not open, modify or close real trades. All trading decisions and order execution remain under the user’s control.

MAIN FEATURES

Bullish and bearish market-structure detection

Break of Structure and Change of Character identification

M5 market-structure analysis

M15 directional bias

H1 higher-timeframe context

Premium and discount zone calculation

Adaptive supply and demand zones

Liquidity sweep and reclaim detection

Higher-timeframe reversal setups

Displacement, retest and continuation setups

Visual Buy and Sell signals

Suggested Entry, Structure SL, Extended SL, TP and Extended TP

Visual trailing-stop tracking

One active virtual setup tracked at a time

On-screen status panel

Terminal alerts and optional push notifications

Settings for colours, zones, confirmation strength and risk-to-reward filtering

HOW IT WORKS

The indicator first determines the active market structure from a timeframe of M5 or higher. It then evaluates the M15 directional bias and displays H1 context as an additional warning or confirmation layer.

When price reaches a relevant structural area, the indicator checks for confluence such as a sweep and reclaim, rejection, displacement, retest or continuation pattern. A visual signal is produced only after the required candle-confirmation conditions are completed.

The displayed Entry, SL and TP levels are analytical references. They are not pending orders and are not automatically sent to the broker.

DEFAULT TIMEFRAME LOGIC

M5: Primary market structure

M15: Directional bias

H1: Higher-timeframe context

Chart timeframe: Closed-candle entry confirmation

The operating timeframes can be adjusted through the indicator inputs.

IMPORTANT INPUTS

StructureTimeframe: Timeframe used for primary structure analysis

BiasTimeframe: Timeframe used for the directional bias

WarnTimeframe: Higher-timeframe context and warning layer

FractalWing: Bars used to confirm swing points

ATR_Period: ATR calculation period

ATR_SL_Mult: ATR buffer applied beyond structure

MinStopATR: Minimum stop-distance filter

MinRiskReward: Minimum accepted risk-to-reward ratio

SignalConfluenceATR: Maximum distance for structural confluence

EnableHTFReversal: Enables higher-timeframe reversal setups

EnableHTFContinuation: Enables continuation setups

ShowAdaptiveZones: Displays adaptive supply and demand zones

EnableAlerts: Enables terminal alerts

EnablePushNotify: Enables MetaTrader push notifications

MARKETS AND USAGE

The indicator can be applied to metals, Forex, cryptocurrencies, indices and other symbols available in MetaTrader 5. Because volatility, digits and contract specifications differ between instruments and brokers, users should review and adjust the input settings for the selected symbol.

For best results, test the preferred settings in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demonstration account before using them in live trading.