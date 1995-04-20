Non Repaint EMA crossover
- Göstergeler
- Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
100% Non repaint
Pre-alert (get ready) signals
Non-delay indications
24/7 signals
100% No lag
No recalculating
Lifetime license
This is a EMA crossover indicator and its 100% non repaint indicator. The EMA_1 and the EMA_2 is based on which signal is generated. EMA_3 is a Higher EMA value which will remain below or above the candle (market) to identify the trend. Means Suppose if its a downtrend and EMA_3 is above the candle, then only on the crossover of EMA_1 and EMA_2 the signal will be generated. In an uptrend as per EMA_3, the signal for down will not be generated even after the crossover of EMA_1 and EMA_2. If using for binary options for 1 candle trading then 1 step martingale can be used.
The best thing about this indicator is that it has a advance pre-alert system. So basically when you are supposed to get a signal then it will notify you before 1 candle. It also has Mobile Push notification system.