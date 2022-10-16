Non repaint Stochastic indicator with pre alert

4.75
PLEASE NOTE  You can customize the settings of K_period value, the oversold and the overbought value is customizable. You can change it as per your requirement.  The accuracy will change as per your settings.


100% Non repaint indicator
Pre-alert (get ready) signals
Non-delay indications
24/7 signals
100% No lag
No recalculating

The arrows wont repaint even if the signal fails, or you refresh or restart the mt4

Indicator is based on simple crossover strategy of main line and signal line of Stochastic indicator in overbought or oversold area. 

The best thing about this indicator is that it has a advance pre-alert system. So basically when you are supposed to get a signal then it will notify you before 1 candle. It also has Mobile Push notification system.


Reviews 5
Sri Charan
459
Sri Charan 2024.03.23 05:49 
 

Excellent indicator and very accurate! Always makes profits with low Drawdown if you could manage lot size and average by adding a layer if the price goes down/up after the signal. Working so far good for 6 months with EURUSD!

heiko v.piechowski
2029
heiko v.piechowski 2023.10.13 22:11 
 

Thank you for this good indicator

5666078
383
5666078 2022.11.16 11:48 
 

Super. Thanks.

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Sri Charan
459
Sri Charan 2024.03.23 05:49 
 

Excellent indicator and very accurate! Always makes profits with low Drawdown if you could manage lot size and average by adding a layer if the price goes down/up after the signal. Working so far good for 6 months with EURUSD!

Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
11193
Reply from developer Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji 2024.03.24 17:22
Thanks for the generous feedback
heiko v.piechowski
2029
heiko v.piechowski 2023.10.13 22:11 
 

Thank you for this good indicator

Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
11193
Reply from developer Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji 2023.10.19 07:47
You are welcome :)
Haroon Rashid
72
Haroon Rashid 2023.07.28 12:59 
 

Really good indicator, in profit so far :)

Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
11193
Reply from developer Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji 2023.07.30 15:55
Thank you :)
5666078
383
5666078 2022.11.16 11:48 
 

Super. Thanks.

Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
11193
Reply from developer Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji 2022.11.16 12:45
Thank you :) Good Luck :)
maylonsalatyel
15
maylonsalatyel 2022.10.20 19:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
11193
Reply from developer Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji 2022.10.20 22:17
Thank you :)
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