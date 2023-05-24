Binary options MT5 non repaint indicator

 'Zoro PRO' is a reversal strategy based MT5 indicator with advance pre-alert system. Its an 100% non repaint indicator with an average accuracy of about 70-95% in any kind of market.  (EXCEPT BAD MARKET AND NEWS TIME)

MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89772

 PLEASE NOTE: MT4 version has more accuracy. Better avoid this MT5 version and go for the above link of MT4 version


Recommended Broker: Alpari, Amarkets, tickmill.

Recommended pairs for M1

 EURUSD
USDJPY
EURGBP
EURJPY
GBPCHF
CADJPY
CHFJPY
AUDCHF

---------------------------------------------------------

Features
Neural Network based
Advance price action algorithms
Advance trend filtering algorithms

Advance consolidation filtering algo
Pre-alert (get ready) signals
Non-delay indications
Auto-trading supported
100% Non repaint
100% No lag
No recalculating
Lifetime license

    Make sure to message me and get the Instruction manual after you rent or Buy the product.


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