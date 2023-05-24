Binary options MT5 non repaint indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 24 May 2023
- Activations: 5
'Zoro PRO' is a reversal strategy based MT5 indicator with advance pre-alert system. Its an 100% non repaint indicator with an average accuracy of about 70-95% in any kind of market. (EXCEPT BAD MARKET AND NEWS TIME)
MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89772
PLEASE NOTE: MT4 version has more accuracy. Better avoid this MT5 version and go for the above link of MT4 version
Recommended Broker: Alpari, Amarkets, tickmill.
Recommended pairs for M1
EURUSD
USDJPY
EURGBP
EURJPY
GBPCHF
CADJPY
CHFJPY
AUDCHF
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Advance consolidation filtering algo
Pre-alert (get ready) signals
Non-delay indications
Auto-trading supported
100% Non repaint
100% No lag
No recalculating
Lifetime license