Binary options MT5 non repaint indicator

'Zoro PRO' is a reversal strategy based MT5 indicator with advance pre-alert system. Its an 100% non repaint indicator with an average accuracy of about 70-95% in any kind of market. (EXCEPT BAD MARKET AND NEWS TIME)

MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89772

PLEASE NOTE: MT4 version has more accuracy. Better avoid this MT5 version and go for the above link of MT4 version



Recommended Broker: Alpari, Amarkets, tickmill.

Recommended pairs for M1



EURUSD

USDJPY

EURGBP

EURJPY

GBPCHF

CADJPY

CHFJPY

AUDCHF



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