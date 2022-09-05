Non repaint indicator with pre alert

100% non-repaint MT4 indicator with advance pre alert

Recommended candle timeframe M15
Trade expiry 15 minutes

Call buffer 0
Put buffer 1
Intrabar
 
Pros
Neural Network based
Advance price action algorithms
Advance trend filtering algorithms

Advance consolidation filtering algo
Pre-alert (get ready) signals
Non-delay indications
Auto-trading supported
100% Non repaint
100% No lag
No recalculating
Lifetime license


Cons Very few signals 


Instructions to use

1  Do not enter a trade if pre-alert appears on a hammer type candle.

2  Do not trade when market is making very small candles (indecision candles- dash dash candles) as it makes during low volume.

3  Do not trade 30 minutes before or after a 3 bulls news time.


As this is a free version, only a limited numbers of signals are enabled. To get more quantity and quality you can check our paid indicators.


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DZDZDZDZ 2022.09.07 22:53 
 

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