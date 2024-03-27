Zoro L non repaint indicator

'Zoro LITE' is a reversal strategy based MT4 indicator with advance pre-alert system. Its an 100% non repaint indicator with an average accuracy of about 70-95% in a ranging market.
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Features:
Neural Network based
Advance price action algorithms
Pre-alert (get ready) signals
Non-delay indications
24/7 signals
OTC markets supported
Auto-trading supported
100% Non repaint
100% No lag
No recalculating
Lifetime license
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Make sure to message me and get the Instruction manual after you rent or Buy the product.




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VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
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1 (1)
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