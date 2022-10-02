MACD Entry with Exit Signals

This indicator will show Entry and Exits using MACD and Moving average crossover.

User can change settings to find best results from back testing.

Profits and losses on candle close price is calculated and shown on screen of chart.

Here any MACD settings and any Moving average crossover exit settings on various charts and various timeframes can be used.

Watch video for few tests performed.

Best wishes for trading.

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MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
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