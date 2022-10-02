MACD Entry with Exit Signals
- Indicateurs
- Manoj Kumar Sharma
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator will show Entry and Exits using MACD and Moving average crossover.
User can change settings to find best results from back testing.
Profits and losses on candle close price is calculated and shown on screen of chart.
Here any MACD settings and any Moving average crossover exit settings on various charts and various timeframes can be used.
Watch video for few tests performed.
Best wishes for trading.