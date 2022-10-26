RCT Indicator
- Indicators
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Manoj Kumar Sharma👋 Welcome to my MQL5 Profile!
I’m a passionate Market Analyst & Trader with 4+ years of hands-on experience in financial markets.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This Indicator is designed to show past trade entries and exits on calculations from level crossed.
It can be used on any chart.
It will show past losses, profits and profits minus losses.
User can change indicator's basic settings and the results shown will change.
Indicator will work on running charts too.
Past no. of bars will enable indicator to calculate set no. of past period of candles.