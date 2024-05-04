GOLD Edge & GOLD Edge PRO FAQ

The most common inquiry. I am very sorry, but the "GOLD Edge (free)" and "GOLD Edge MT5 (free)" versions have been removed because they violate the MQL5.com rule those states "Sellers may not distribute limited versions of products for free." GOLD Edge PRO MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86807 GOLD Edge PRO MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86803 GOLD Edge PRO GUIDE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752711

GOLD Edge MT5: none

GOLD Edge (MT4): none

GOLD Edge GUIDE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750375

The answer to the following question is written.

Q1: What is the difference between GOLD Edge and GOLD Edge PRO?

Q2: In the past, the EA was functioning properly, but over the last few days, it has not executed any trades. Why?

Q3: Not Trading or Only Taking One-Sided Trades: Why?

Q4: How should I adjust the settings if the decimal places are 3 digits?

Q5: How can I address the following error messages? "Error: TrailStop Parameter is too small.", "Error: DD TrailStop Parameter is too small."

Q6: When I change the (GRID) lot multiplier to '1.3,' why does it seem to have no effect? The lot size for all the GRID remains at 0.01. Why?

Q7: Can "GOLD" Edge be used with a real account?

Q8: What methods can be used to reduce risk?

Q9: Is there a setfile? / I want to know the parameters.

Q10: Is a Stop Loss not set? / Why is it mentioned that Stop Loss is available but "not recommended"?

Q11: If the trade is moving negatively and there's no Stop Loss set, should I manually close it?

Q1: What is the difference between GOLD Edge and GOLD Edge PRO? A: Here are the features of GOLD Edge PRO. The PRO version includes nine additional features: News Filter: Pause trading during important news announcements when unexpected price movements can occur Daily Profit Stop: Set a daily profit target - once reached, trading stops for that day (e.g., entering "10" stops trading when $10 profit is reached) Spread Filter: Stop trading if the spread exceeds a set value, helping prevent losses during large spreads Non-Trading Days: Designate specific days as non-trading days to avoid higher-risk periods (month-end, month-beginning), with option to close all open trades on those days Auto Set Distance: Automatically calculates the grid interval, making it suitable for various currency pairs Time to Trade (Additional Option): Allows all open trades to be closed when specified trading hours are exceeded Day of the Week to Trade (Additional Option): Enables all open trades to be closed on designated non-trading days Use Candle Filter (Filter ON/OFF): Disable the candlestick filter - when disabled, grid trading occurs unconditionally when the set distance is reached Use Panel (Panel ON/OFF): Toggle display/hide settings for the panel with manual buttons for changing settings Q2: In the past, the EA was functioning properly, but over the last few days, it has not executed any trades. Why? A: "RSI Filter" for D1 and H1 timeframes is set to "true" by default. If the RSI exceeds this range and is greater than the "max" value, no Buy trades are executed.

Conversely, if the RSI falls below the "min" value, no Sell trades are executed. For instance, during an uptrend, if the "RSI" surpasses the "Max" threshold, it won't trigger a trade even though the trend is upward. If you set the "RSI Filter" to False or widen the range between "Min" and "Max," the number of trades will increase, but be aware that the risk will also rise.

Keep in mind that unexpected sharp trend reversals can occur if the RSI goes beyond its bounds. Q3: Not Trading or Only Taking One-Sided Trades: Why?

A:

The following situations may persist for several days, but the EA (Expert Advisor) is functioning correctly:

Not Trading Scenario:

If the RSI (Relative Strength Index) is above 60 (indicating an uptrend), the EA will refrain from executing trades. Similarly, if the RSI is below 40 (indicating a downtrend), the EA will also avoid trading. However, if the EA is not trading at all, please check whether its status is set to "Run." If the status is not "Run," there may be configuration issues.

One-Sided Trading Scenario:

If the daily (D1) trend is a downtrend or if the RSI is above 60, the EA will not initiate buy trades. Conversely, if the D1 trend is an uptrend or if the RSI is below 40, the EA will skip sell trades.

Q4: How should I adjust the settings if the decimal places are 3 digits?

A:

For this EA, the default price display for XAUUSD is based on 2 decimal places (e.g., "2804.31").

However, if the price display has 3 decimal places (e.g., "2804.317"), you'll need to adjust the following settings by adding one digit (multiply by 10):

Take Profit (point): 250 → 2500

Take Profit (DD Reduce / point): 250 → 2500

Slippage (point): 20 → 200

Max Spread (Point): 50 → 500

TrailStart pips (point): 100 → 1000

TrailStop pips (point): 30 → 300

TrailStart pips (DD Reduce / point): 60 → 600

TrailStop pips (DD Reduce / point): 30 → 300

Distance (point): 300 → 3000

Q5: How can I address the following error messages?

"Error: TrailStop Parameter is too small.", "Error: DD TrailStop Parameter is too small."

A:

If you encounter these errors, it means that the "TrailStop" parameter is set too low. To resolve this:

Check with your broker to determine the appropriate value for the "StopLevel." This value should be larger than the minimum value displayed as "MIN." Adjust the "TrailStop" parameter to a slightly larger value than the minimum (MIN) setting.

Make sure to set the following parameters accordingly:

TrailStop pips (point)

TrailStop pips (DD Reduce / point)

Q6: When I change the (GRID) lot multiplier to '1.3,' why does it seem to have no effect? The lot size for all the GRID remains at 0.01. Why? A: If the initial lot size is 0.01, it remains unchanged after applying the multiplier of 1.3. The result of 0.01 × 1.3 is 0.013, which gets rounded down to 0.01 due to the minimum lot size constraint. Q7: Can "GOLD" Edge be used with a real account? A: Yes, GOLD Edge can be used with a real account. There are no trading restrictions.

Q8: What methods can be used to reduce risk?

A:

Below, I've provided several tips for reducing risk. Note that items 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 are available only in the PRO version.

Keep in mind that reducing risk may also lead to decreased profits due to fewer trades. With that understanding, let's explore the following strategies:

RSI Settings (Use RSI Filter): Set the RSI (Relative Strength Index) on the daily (D1) chart to MAX 50 and MIN 50. Adjust the RSI values on the hourly (H1) and current timeframes by increasing the minimum (Min) and decreasing the maximum (Max) to reduce risk. Trade During Specific Times (Time to Trade): Certain times, such as New York trading hours, carry higher risk. Configure your trading schedule to avoid these riskier times. Day of the Week to Trade: Weekend trading can be riskier. Consider disabling trading on specific days, such as the first Friday of the month. News Filter - News Settings (PRO only): Major economic indicators can cause significant price fluctuations, increasing risk. Adjust the time around news releases to mitigate risk. Non-Trade Days - Non-Trade_Day Settings (PRO only): Risk tends to be higher at the end or beginning of the month. Specify non-trading days (dates you know in advance) to reduce risk. Close Open Positions Based on Time and Day Settings (PRO only): When applying filters related to news, weekdays, specific dates, or times, consider closing open positions temporarily. Although this may result in short-term losses, it can help avoid subsequent risks due to market fluctuations. Spread Filter (PRO only): Avoid trading during periods of high spread (the difference between bid and ask prices). High spreads often coincide with abnormal price movements. Daily Profit Stop (PRO Only): Use the "daily Profit Stop" feature to limit trading once a certain profit level is reached. This allows you to restrict risky trades. Minimum Free Margin Setting: Set the minimum free margin to around 50%. This can prevent excessive drawdown even if losses occur. Lot Multiplier for Large Deposits: Instead of increasing the initial lot size for larger deposits, consider using a higher "Lot Multiplier." This approach accelerates recovery from drawdowns and reduces risk.

Remember to adapt these strategies to your specific trading style and risk tolerance.