GOLD Edge PRO MT5

4.62

Gold Edge Pro is the EA designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). It can also be used in other currency pairs.

This EA trades trend-follow using the moving average and multiple time frame RSIs. Use GRID trade.

News filters are available.

This EA closes with the "DD Reduce" function when drawing down.
You can set trailing stop for "GRID trading" and "DD Reduce" function.

Additional trades can be made using the panel. These are automatically settled as GRID series.
You can also manually settle all transactions. You can also change Max Trades and Max Lot Size from the panel.

DD Reduce function:
A function that closes the oldest order and closes it together with the latest order.

The following features are:

The PRO version includes nine additional features:

  1. News Filter: Pause trading during important news announcements when unexpected price movements can occur
  2. Daily Profit Stop: Set a daily profit target - once reached, trading stops for that day (e.g., entering "10" stops trading when $10 profit is reached in your account currency)
  3. Spread Filter: Stop trading if the spread exceeds a set value, helping prevent losses during large spreads
  4. Non-Trading Days: Designate specific days as non-trading days to avoid higher-risk periods (month-end, month-beginning), with option to close all open trades on those days
  5. Auto Set Distance: Automatically calculates the grid interval, making it suitable for various currency pairs (in GOLD Edge, "Distance" must be set manually)
  6. Time to Trade (Additional Option): Extends trading hours feature by allowing all open trades to be closed when specified trading hours are exceeded
  7. Day of the Week to Trade (Additional Option): Enhances weekday specification by enabling all open trades to be closed on designated non-trading days
  8. Use Candle Filter (Filter ON/OFF): Disable the candlestick filter (enabled by default) - when disabled, grid trading occurs unconditionally when the set distance is reached
  9. Use Panel (Panel ON/OFF): Toggle display/hide settings for the panel and includes manual buttons for changing settings

Please be sure to read the GUIDE and FAQ before asking questions or using.

Important: This EA analyzes market conditions before trading, so it may not trade every day.
Please read the Guide and FAQ for information about trading behavior.

The recommended set files is at the bottom of the GUIDE.

User GUIDE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752711

FAQ: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757388

I recommend reading the GUIDE describing this EA first. setfile is also here.
To enable the news filter, you need News setting.

User GUIDE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752711

Recommendations:

  • Time Frame: M5 recommended
  • AUDUSD: Minimum deposit $1500
  • XAUUSD: Minimum deposit $3,000, Lot 0.01 (use .set file "lowrisk"), Recommended $6000 or more
  • Other: EURUSD, GBPUSD and also other Currency pair (Use the.setfile of the guide)

Settings & Setfiles:

settings and set files here. User GUIDE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752711

FAQ:

Important: This EA analyzes market conditions before trading, so it may not trade every day.
Please read the Guide and FAQ for information about trading behavior.

If you have any questions, please read the guide and FAQ before asking.
Please ask the question in a message, not a comment.

Read the user guide & FAQ.

User GUIDE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752711

FAQ: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757388

Reviews 14
elias.dlamini Dlamini
76
elias.dlamini Dlamini 2024.12.29 18:17 
 

Excellent bot. made stable profit. thanks a lot

Parviz Pirooz Nasab
115
Parviz Pirooz Nasab 2024.02.22 23:06 
 

I'm grateful to you for this EA and I wanted to advise friends who haven't discovered this expert yet not to miss out on it. I highly recommend it, but with a crucial caveat: Make sure to use the settings provided by the esteemed creator. For instance, if you have less than $1000, try to utilize low-risk settings.

kamil1983
45
kamil1983 2023.10.14 08:24 
 

I made money on the demo version, I have been testing the PRO version since the new week, I am very satisfied with this expert advisor, sometimes it does not open a transaction for several hours, even though there is high liquidity on xauuusd (free version), I hope this problem does not occur on the pro version; ) In 5 days I earned USD 170 on the free version from a deposit of USD 1,500, lot from 0.03 to 0.04, I am very satisfied; )

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AlphaNet AI GOLD Pro - AI-Powered Trading for XAUUSD H1 AI-Based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 AlphaNet AI GOLD Pro is an Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD H1 trading. Combining LSTM neural network technology with dynamic risk management, this AI EA has been optimized for XAUUSD H1 conditions. For detailed setup instructions and parameter explanations, please see: Key Features LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) neural network architecture for adaptive learning AI analyzes 13 features: price patterns (OH
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Mario Junior Johnson
52
Mario Junior Johnson 2026.01.20 20:13 
 

I have been testing this bot on a demo account for the past 25 days, and the results have been terrible. The set I chose was the low-risk one, but it has drained the balance several times. I would like a refund, as this EA does not perform as advertised.

elias.dlamini Dlamini
76
elias.dlamini Dlamini 2024.12.29 18:17 
 

Excellent bot. made stable profit. thanks a lot

guidocir
63
guidocir 2024.07.01 16:46 
 

Just bought, after some backtest, I'll perform some test in demo account as well because I think it is a great EA. I wonder how to compound earnings to let it be more powerful and flip the account.

Parviz Pirooz Nasab
115
Parviz Pirooz Nasab 2024.02.22 23:06 
 

I'm grateful to you for this EA and I wanted to advise friends who haven't discovered this expert yet not to miss out on it. I highly recommend it, but with a crucial caveat: Make sure to use the settings provided by the esteemed creator. For instance, if you have less than $1000, try to utilize low-risk settings.

kamil1983
45
kamil1983 2023.10.14 08:24 
 

I made money on the demo version, I have been testing the PRO version since the new week, I am very satisfied with this expert advisor, sometimes it does not open a transaction for several hours, even though there is high liquidity on xauuusd (free version), I hope this problem does not occur on the pro version; ) In 5 days I earned USD 170 on the free version from a deposit of USD 1,500, lot from 0.03 to 0.04, I am very satisfied; )

Hideki Nakajima
42061
Reply from developer Hideki Nakajima 2023.10.14 18:47
Thank you for your review. As stated in the FAQ, there are times when the EA does not trade for several hours or days, but this is not a problem because the RSI situation is such that it does not trade.
virajmokadam
61
virajmokadam 2023.09.28 04:54 
 

Hi, Using this EA for a month now. Very good approach for heading and SL. Profits are small but consistent. Today I will buy this and use it ahead. Thanks for the good work Sir.

Hideki Nakajima
42061
Reply from developer Hideki Nakajima 2023.09.28 05:06
Thank you for your review.
Kevan Bruno Max Jacquet
207
Kevan Bruno Max Jacquet 2023.09.27 16:23 
 

This bot is absolutely amazing! After spending around 40 hours on it I arrived at a setting ranging from 20 to 50% monthly profitability... (or even more with a DD of only 22%)! Thanks for your work anyway!! I would like to point out that I am neither a robot nor a friend of the creator, you can take this opinion seriously.

Hideki Nakajima
42061
Reply from developer Hideki Nakajima 2023.09.28 05:06
Thank you for your review.
yoshio.u
79
yoshio.u 2023.09.20 22:48 
 

I think depending on the settings you can make a huge profit. However, what is more important than that is the steadiness of how to generate profits while minimizing losses. This EA has very high stability. It is different from an EA where unrealized losses increase steadily while making profits. The news filter and "DD Reduce" saved me a lot. It may be presumptuous of me, a Japanese person, to say this, but the developer is Japanese. I think the Japanese people are very considerate. EA has been imbued with the compassion of the Japanese people!

Hideki Nakajima
42061
Reply from developer Hideki Nakajima 2023.09.21 00:47
Thank you for your review. And I am grateful that this site is full of caring people from all over the world.
Bryan Emmanuel
28
Bryan Emmanuel 2023.07.23 14:42 
 

Since the start of this year, I've been testing out many popular MQL5 EAs on my live accounts. So far, most of them have not achieved consistent profits as well as Gold Edge. Even for those that do perform well consistently, their risk/reward ratio isn't great. Gold Edge has been the most profitable by far and I've been using the free version for 4 months. Even when there's a huge breakout in the market, Gold Edge managed to "survive" as long as I set the, Minimum Lot Size : Account Balance, recommended by the author. In addition, I increased the stop loss to 30% and it worked out great. I'm buying the Pro version for the news filter in order to prevent further heart attacks during major news events and also to support Hideki Nakajima. Excellent work my friend. Cheers!

Hideki Nakajima
42061
Reply from developer Hideki Nakajima 2023.07.23 16:01
Thank you for reviewig. Gratitude. Cheers!
Yong Chan Kow
259
Yong Chan Kow 2023.07.08 18:47 
 

I have been using Gold Edge for 2 weeks and like it's performance. So I purchased Gold Edge Pro, which has news filter function two days ago. Useful for both Algo trading and as manual trading support tool. So far so good.

Hideki Nakajima
42061
Reply from developer Hideki Nakajima 2023.07.08 19:26
Thank you for reviewig. Gratitude.
TOSHIMT5
47
TOSHIMT5 2023.02.15 10:30 
 

Aluguei para fazer um teste . Em dois dias bateu aproximadamente 100 dólares , minha banca é de 1 k . Por enquanto é nota 10 , top !

Hideki Nakajima
42061
Reply from developer Hideki Nakajima 2023.06.20 09:04
Thank you for reviewing.
yuttaporn
34
yuttaporn 2023.02.09 22:01 
 

It's very good EA.Parameter setting is flexible for many situation.

Hideki Nakajima
42061
Reply from developer Hideki Nakajima 2023.06.20 09:04
Thank you for reviewing.
ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang
2190
ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang 2023.02.04 10:37 
 

Good EA!I It's grid strategy with MTF RSI range filter, flexible to set conservative or aggressive, if alter some parameters. News filter does really work out. Hopefully author could add spread filter, and ADX strength filter, then it'll be even better, to trade on other pairs.

Hideki Nakajima
42061
Reply from developer Hideki Nakajima 2023.06.20 09:04
Thank you for reviewing.
Dany Abou Haidar
697
Dany Abou Haidar 2022.12.02 07:57 
 

number 1 trading robot

Hideki Nakajima
42061
Reply from developer Hideki Nakajima 2022.12.03 10:48
Thank you for reviewing.
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