GOLD Edge PRO

4.86

Gold Edge Pro is the EA designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). It can also be used in other currency pairs.
This EA trades trend-follow using the moving average and multiple time frame RSIs. Use GRID trade.
News filters are available.

This EA closes with the "DD Reduce" function when drawing down.
You can set trailing stop for "GRID trading" and "DD Reduce" function.

Additional trades can be made using the panel. These are automatically settled as GRID series.
You can also manually settle all transactions. You can also change Max Trades and Max Lot Size from the panel.

DD Reduce function:
A function that closes the oldest order and closes it together with the latest order.

The following features are:

  1. News Filter:
    The PRO version includes a news filter. During important news announcements, it is recommended to pause trading because unexpected price movements can occur. With the news filter, you can manage this effectively.
  2. Daily Profit Stop:
    You can set a daily profit target. Once the target is reached, trading for that day stops. This feature is useful when you want to achieve the minimum necessary profit while reducing risk. For example, if you enter “10,” trading will stop when a profit of $10 is reached (the unit is in your account currency).
  3. Spread Filter:
    If the spread exceeds a set value, trading can be stopped. This helps prevent losses when the spread is large.
  4. Non-Trading Days:
    You can designate specific days as non-trading days. This allows you to avoid trading on days with higher risk, such as month-end or month-beginning days. Additionally, if there are open trades remaining on the specified non-trading days, you can choose to close all of them.
  5. Auto Set Distance:
    In GOLD Edge, the “Distance” parameter sets the grid interval. Different currency pairs may require different “Distance” values. GOLD Edge PRO automatically calculates the grid interval, making it suitable for various currency pairs.
  6. Time to Trade (Additional Option):
    In GOLD Edge, you can set trading hours. In the PRO version, if the specified trading hours are exceeded, all open trades at that time can be closed.
  7. Day of the Week to Trade (Additional Option):
    GOLD Edge allows you to specify certain weekdays for trading. In the PRO version, if it’s a designated non-trading day, all open trades at that time can be closed.
  8. Use Candle Filter (Filter ON/OFF):
    The candlestick filter can be disabled. In GOLD Edge, during grid trading, the decision to trade is based not only on the “Distance” interval but also on the candlestick filter for recovery direction. In the PRO version, you can disable this filter (it’s enabled by default). When disabled, grid trading occurs unconditionally when the set distance is reached.
  9. Use Panel(Panel ON/OFF):
    You can toggle the display/hide settings for the panel. Additionally, there are manual buttons on the panel that allow you to change settings. Use these buttons to show or hide the panel as needed.

Please be sure to read the GUIDE and FAQ before asking questions or using.

Please be sure to read the GUIDE and FAQ before asking questions or using. 
Please make sure to read the FAQ carefully.
(This EA does not trade indiscriminately; it analyzes the market before making trades)

The recommended set files is at the bottom of the GUIDE.


I recommend reading the GUIDE describing this EA first. setfile is also here.
To enable the news filter, you need News setting.


Recommendations:

  • Time Frame M5 recommended.
  • AUDUSD:
    Minimum deposit $1500.
  • XAUUSD:
    Minimum deposit $3,000. Lot 0.01. (use .set file "lowrisk").
    Recommended $6000 or more.
  • Other:
    EURUSD, GBPUSD  and  also other Currency pair.（Use the.setfile of the guide）


Settings & Setfiles:

settings and set files here. User GUIDE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752711


FAQ:

If you have any questions, please read the guide and FAQ before asking.
Please ask the question in a message, not a comment.

Read the user guide & FAQ.


Filtrer:
Shinderce
44
Shinderce 2025.07.03 02:44 
 

"2025.07.03 10:35:02.173 : modification of order #105243902 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 3347.68 sl: 0.00 tp: 0.00 -> sl: 0.00 tp: 3447.67 failed [Off quotes]"

I find that it can not modify tp at the first order. The EA works well at other providers besides Doo Prime, why?

Zakariya Ali Rashid Al Kendi
223
Zakariya Ali Rashid Al Kendi 2025.01.15 07:58 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

aloenlie
309
aloenlie 2024.04.22 06:30 
 

very supportive and helpful seller, quick response, explained very well input parameters fuctions

Hideki Nakajima
41695
Réponse du développeur Hideki Nakajima 2024.04.22 06:32
Thank you for your review.
ZC31S
260
ZC31S 2023.10.12 15:31 
 

ゴールドのEAですが、グリッドトレードなので証拠金さえ気をつけておけば安心のEAとなっています。 無料バージョンで試してから、こちらを購入です。 結局ナンピンマーチンで損切り多いEAを使う位なら、こちらのEAを使って気長に待つ方が精神的にも安定できると思います。

Hideki Nakajima
41695
Réponse du développeur Hideki Nakajima 2023.10.12 19:19
レビューいただきありがとうございます。
感謝します。
Radit91
34
Radit91 2023.10.03 18:37 
 

Most of the time the profit was satisfactory and the DD was low, but the software could not cope with the significant drop in the value of gold and the real account was zeroed.

Hideki Nakajima
41695
Réponse du développeur Hideki Nakajima 2023.10.12 19:18
Thank you for your review.
lap020
21
lap020 2023.09.15 21:18 
 

This is a good EA, it brings me a good profit, but I have a question, why is the trailing stop triggered when testing, but in the real session, I have confirmed that the button for trailing stop has been opened, but I cannot trigger the trailing stop, is it another setting problem? Looking forward to your reply, help solve it, thank you!

Hideki Nakajima
41695
Réponse du développeur Hideki Nakajima 2023.09.16 01:06
Thank you for your review. I would like to check the settings, so could you please send me your setfile via private message?
Chi Ho Thomas Yung
372
Chi Ho Thomas Yung 2023.08.06 17:30 
 

I recently started using the "Gold Edge Pro" EA by Hideki Nakajima and I must say, I'm impressed. First of all, I want to thank the maker for creating such a great EA. I initially tried the free version and was pleasantly surprised by its profitability. However, I wanted an EA that had a news filter, so I decided to purchase the pro version and it was worth it. The "Gold Edge Pro" EA works very well and has been consistently profitable for me. I'm surprised to see that there are only a few reviews of this EA on the market. In my opinion, when a Japanese developer dedicates so much time and effort into updating an EA for many years, it's a clear indication that the EA must be good. I highly recommend the "Gold Edge Pro" EA to other traders who are looking for a reliable and profitable tool to enhance their trading experience.

Hideki Nakajima
41695
Réponse du développeur Hideki Nakajima 2023.08.07 01:25
Thank you for your review.
AM Mulyono
67
AM Mulyono 2023.07.12 04:31 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Hideki Nakajima
41695
Réponse du développeur Hideki Nakajima 2023.07.12 05:34
Thank you for your review. Thank you for purchasing. I am grateful.
Victor Ungureanu
249
Victor Ungureanu 2023.06.08 11:46 
 

Top 100% profit.

Many thanks to the author who made this robot, it works great if you know how to configure it you can make 100% monthly at the deposit. I bought 3 robots that cost 50 USD, 70 USD and even 500 USD, but they don't work that well and they only made a minus. Gold Edge or PRO is a robot that I let put in the first place and that I would put a price of at least 1000 USD I recommend to everyone. (I would like to say that this comment is real, it is not SPAM, no one paid me anything, I use it and I recommend it to everyone) Omica note to the AUTHOR, put Spread is very important.

Hideki Nakajima
41695
Réponse du développeur Hideki Nakajima 2023.06.08 13:43
thank you for your review.
Répondre à l'avis