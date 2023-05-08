GOLD Edge PRO GUIDE

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Gold Edge Pro is an EA designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). It can also be used in other currency pairs.

This EA trades trend-follow using the moving average and multiple time frame RSIs. Use GRID trade.

This EA closes with the "DD Reduce" function when recovery.

You can set trailing stop for "GRID trading" and "DD Reduce" function.

News filters are available.

DD Reduce function:

It is a function to close the oldest order with the latest order.

The recommended setfiles is at the bottom.

This EA properly considers the timing of trades, so it is normal for there to be days when it does not trade. Please read the FAQ for more information.

Important: This EA analyzes market conditions before trading, so it may not trade every day. Please read the FAQ for information about trading behavior.

FAQ: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757388

How to purchase a trading robot from the MetaTrader Market and to install it?

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498

How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586

GOLD Edge PRO MT5

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86807

GOLD Edge PRO MT4

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86803

FAQ

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757388

Features:

The PRO version includes nine additional features:

News Filter: Pause trading during important news announcements when unexpected price movements can occur Daily Profit Stop: Set a daily profit target - once reached, trading stops for that day (e.g., entering "10" stops when $10 profit is reached) Spread Filter: Stop trading if the spread exceeds a set value, preventing losses during large spreads Non-Trading Days: Designate specific days as non-trading days to avoid higher-risk periods, with option to close all open trades Auto Set Distance: Automatically calculates the grid interval for various currency pairs Time to Trade (Additional Option): Close all open trades when specified trading hours are exceeded Day of the Week to Trade (Additional Option): Close all open trades on designated non-trading days Use Candle Filter (Filter ON/OFF): Disable candlestick filter - when disabled, grid trading occurs unconditionally Use Panel (Panel ON/OFF): Toggle display/hide settings for the panel with manual buttons

Recommendations:

Time Frame: M5 recommended

M5 recommended AUDUSD: Minimum deposit $1500

Minimum deposit $1500 XAUUSD: Minimum deposit $3,000, Lot 0.01 (use .set file "lowrisk"), Recommended $6000 or more

Minimum deposit $3,000, Lot 0.01 (use .set file "lowrisk"), Recommended $6000 or more Other: EURUSD, GBPUSD and other Currency pairs (Use the .setfile of the guide)

The recommended set files is at the bottom.

Control panel:

You can change the display/hide of the panel using the button.

Settings:

The recommended setfiles is at the bottom. Adjust Start LotSize, Max Lotsize, Max Trades according to your equity.

You can adjust the drawdown and profit by changing the parameters of the GRID category.

If you can use a tester, please use the tester to make adjustments.

Basic Setting

Magic Number: Magic number. Change it if necessary

Magic number. Change it if necessary Use Short Trade: Enables Short Trade (Sell)

Enables Short Trade (Sell) Use Long Trade: Enables Long Trade (Buy)

Money Management

Auto Lot Size: Enable automatic lot size setting using Money Management function

Enable automatic lot size setting using Money Management function Auto Max Lots: Enable automatic maximum lot size using Money Management function

Enable automatic maximum lot size using Money Management function Base Margin for each Lotsize: The amount of base funds for the Money Management feature (Amount for initial lot)

If you want to automatically set the lot size according to the equity, set "Auto Lot Size" to "true". And set the amount for "StartLotSize" in "Base Margin for each Lotsize".

Lot Size will increase by the amount set in Base Margin for each Lotsize.

Similarly, setting "Auto Max Lots" to "true" will also increase "Max lots".

Example: Auto Lot Size = "true", Base Margin for each Lotsize = "3000", Start LotSize = "0.01"

$3000 - $5999: 0.01 Lot, $6000 - $8999: 0.02 Lot ...

If "Auto Max Lots = true" Max Lots increase 0.2, 0.4, 0.6...

Daily Profit Stop

You can set a daily profit target. Once the target is reached, trading for that day stops. This feature is useful when you want to achieve the minimum necessary profit while reducing risk. For example, if you enter "10," trading will stop when a profit of $10 is reached (the unit is in your account currency).

enable Daily Profit Stop: enable: true

enable: true Daily Profit Stop Target: Target Price (Currency unit of your account)

Trade Parm

Start LotSize: Start lot size

Start lot size Take Profit: Settlement profit

Settlement profit Take Profit (DD Reduce): Settlement profit when DD Reduce function is used

Settlement profit when DD Reduce function is used Slippage: Slippage

Slippage Spread Filter: Select true to use spread filter

Select true to use spread filter Max Spread(Point): Set the spread value in points. If spread exceeds this value, no trade will be made

Set the spread value in points. If spread exceeds this value, no trade will be made Number of digits after the decimal point: Number of digits after the decimal point in the lot. Please match with the broker

Number of digits after the decimal point in the lot. Please match with the broker Use Hedge Trade: Make a double-decker transaction

Make a double-decker transaction Stop Loss (not recommended): Stop Loss (point). When using Trailing Stop (DD), only the first order is valid. 0.0 = Not Use

Trailing

Use Trailing Stop: Enable trailing stop

Enable trailing stop TrailStart pips: Trailing start value

Trailing start value TrailStop pips: Trailing stop value

Trailing stop value Use Trailing Stop (DD Reduce): Enables trailing stop when DD Reduce function is used

Enables trailing stop when DD Reduce function is used TrailStart pips (DD Reduce): Trailing start value when DD Reduce function

Trailing start value when DD Reduce function TrailStop pips (DD Reduce): Trailing stop value when DD Reduce function

GRID

Max Lotsize: Maximum lot size

Maximum lot size Start Lot Multiply Count: Number of trades to start the Lot Multiply

Number of trades to start the Lot Multiply Lot Multiplier: Lot amplification value

Lot amplification value Max Trades: Maximum number of trades (larger is better, but risk is higher)

Maximum number of trades (larger is better, but risk is higher) Start DD Reduce Count: Number of trades to start the DD Reduce function

GRID Distance

Auto Set Distance by ATR: Calculate Distance automatically from ATR.

I recommend setting this to "true". This option sets Distance automatically according to the currency pair.

ATR Time frame: H1 is recommended. I recommend that you do not change it

H1 is recommended. I recommend that you do not change it ATR Period: Period of ATR (PRO Only)

Period of ATR (PRO Only) ATR_Ratio: If you want to adjust the Distance, adjust it by a ratio such as 0.9 or 1.1

If you want to adjust the Distance, adjust it by a ratio such as 0.9 or 1.1 Distance: Distance (amount) to make the next trade when going backwards

Distance (amount) to make the next trade when going backwards Start Distance Multiply Count: Number of trades to start amplifying Distance

Number of trades to start amplifying Distance Distance Multiplier: Amplification value of Distance

Filter

MA Timeframe: Timeframe for MA. It's not the chart's timeframe

Timeframe for MA. It's not the chart's timeframe MA Short Period: Moving Average short period

Moving Average short period MA Long Period: Moving Average long period

Moving Average long period Use Candle Filter: Whether to use a candle filter in trading

Whether to use a candle filter in trading Use Candle Filter to GRID: Whether to use a candle filter in GRID trading

Whether to use a candle filter in GRID trading Use RSI Filter: Use current RSI filter

Use current RSI filter Use RSI(H1) Filter: Use H1 RSI filter

Use H1 RSI filter Use RSI(D1) Filter: Use D1 RSI filter

Use D1 RSI filter Min RSI%: Current RSI Min

Current RSI Min Max RSI%: Current RSI Max

Current RSI Max Min RSI%(H1): H1 RSI Min

H1 RSI Min Max RSI%(H1): H1 RSI Max

H1 RSI Max Min RSI%(D1): D1 RSI Min

D1 RSI Min Max RSI%(D1): D1 RSI Max

By default (Versions until 2022/9), D1 RSI is set at Min40, Max60.

In this case, if the downtrend continues and the D1 RSI breaks below 40, do not trade sell.

Also, if the uptrend continues and the D1 RSI is above 60, do not buy trades.

If you want to trade more, reduce Min to 30 and set Max to 70 and you will get more trades.

However, it also increases the risk, so please use it with caution.

Time to trade

Use Time Filter: Time Filter On

Time Filter On Start Hour: Trade start time (hours)

Trade start time (hours) Start Minute: Trade Start Time (minutes)

Trade Start Time (minutes) End Hour: Trade end time (hours)

Trade end time (hours) End Minute: Trade End Time (minutes)

Trade End Time (minutes) Close positions at the end of trading time: Close positions at the end of trading time

Day of the week to trade

Trade on Monday: Trade on Monday On

Trade on Monday On Trade on Tuesday: Trade on Tuesday On

Trade on Tuesday On Trade on Wednesday: Trade on Wednesday On

Trade on Wednesday On Trade on Thursday: Trade on Thursday On

Trade on Thursday On Trade on Friday: Trade on Friday On

Trade on Friday On Close positions at the start of non-trad day of the week: Close positions at the start of non-trad day of the week

Non-Trade_Day

You can set 6 non-trading days.

Write mon/day, such as 9/3.

Non-Trade Day1

Non-Trade Day2

Non-Trade Day3

Non-Trade Day4

Non-Trade Day5

Non-Trade Day6

News Settings

If you selected News Source = ForexFactory.com

It is unnecessary if you choose "MQL5.com".

NOTE: News filter does not work at strategy tester. This is real-time module that provides great protection and works only at live trading.









Use NEWS FILTER: Use NEWS FILTER

Use NEWS FILTER News Source: Select the news source. Two options: Forexfactory (forexfactory.com) and MQL5_com (MQL5.com for MT5)

Select the news source. Two options: Forexfactory (forexfactory.com) and MQL5_com (MQL5.com for MT5) LowNews: Activate weak news

Activate weak news LowIndentBefore: The indent before a weak news release

The indent before a weak news release LowIndentAfter: The indent after a weak news release

The indent after a weak news release Close positions when waiting for LowNews starts: Close positions when waiting for LowNews starts

Close positions when waiting for LowNews starts MiddleNews: Activate medium news

Activate medium news MiddleIndentBefore: The indent before a medium news release

The indent before a medium news release MiddleIndentAfter: The indent after a medium news release

The indent after a medium news release Close positions when waiting for MiddleNews starts: Close positions when waiting for MiddleNews starts

Close positions when waiting for MiddleNews starts HighNews: Activate strong news

Activate strong news HighIndentBefore: The indent before a strong news release

The indent before a strong news release HighIndentAfter: The indent after a strong news release

The indent after a strong news release Close positions when waiting for HighNews starts: Close positions when waiting for HighNews starts

Close positions when waiting for HighNews starts NFPNews: Activate news of Non-farm Payrolls

Activate news of Non-farm Payrolls NFPIndentBefore: The indent before a news release of Non-farm Payrolls

The indent before a news release of Non-farm Payrolls NFPIndentAfter: The indent after a news release of Non-farm Payrolls

The indent after a news release of Non-farm Payrolls Close positions when waiting for NFPNews starts: Close positions when waiting for NFPNews starts

Close positions when waiting for NFPNews starts DrawNewsLines: Activate to show the news lines on the chart

Activate to show the news lines on the chart LowColor: The color of weak news

The color of weak news MiddleColor: The color of medium news

The color of medium news HighColor: The color of strong news

The color of strong news LineWidth: The line width

The line width LineStyle: The line style

The line style OnlySymbolNews: Set to "true" for news only for selected symbol. Set "false" to select all

Add Currency:

When "OnlySymbolNews" is set to "true", other currencies can be set as additional.

Comma separation. ex. GBP, EUR, JPY

Your Time Zone, GMT (for news): Time zone (GMT). GMT offset. Difference between GMT and broker's server time

Use this setting only if your news source is forexfactory.com.

Automatically set the GMT offset: Automatically sets the difference between GMT and the broker's server time.

Use this setting only if your news source is forexfactory.com.

Trend Reversal Loss Cut

Do not change if you do not know the moving average.

or do enough testing. This parameter also filters trade entries. (Do not enter if there are signs of reversal)

Use Trend Reversal Loss Cut (TRLC): Use Trend Reversal Loss Cut

Use Trend Reversal Loss Cut Trend Reversal MA Timeframe: Moving average timeframe to detect trend reversal

Moving average timeframe to detect trend reversal Trend Reversal MA Short: MA Short

MA Short Trend Reversal MA Long: MA Long

Risk Management

Use "Minimum Free Margin": true if this feature is used

true if this feature is used Minimum Free Margin: If Free Margin is less than this percentage, no new trades will be executed (Free Margin / Account Balance)%

Loss Cut

Equity Percent(%) Loss Cut: Cut losses at a percentage of equity

Cut losses at a percentage of equity Equity Percent: Percentage of drawdown amount to equity

Panel Setting

UsePanel: Show panel

Show panel Button Size Base: Button size on the panel

Button size on the panel Font Size Base: The font size of the panel

FAQ:

Important: This EA analyzes market conditions before trading, so it may not trade every day. Please read the FAQ for information about trading behavior.

If you have any questions, please read the guide and FAQ before asking.

Please ask the question in a message, not a comment.

Please read the FAQ here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757388

GOLD Edge PRO .Set Files (V3.1 or later):

GOLD Normal setting update 2024.3.10

MT5

Default

MT4

Default

Previous set file (~2024/3/10)

GOLD_Edge_PRO_MT5_M5_nomal_300.set

GOLD_Edge_PRO_MT5_M5_nomal_auto.set

GOLD_Edge_PRO_MT4_M5_nomal_300.set

GOLD_Edge_PRO_MT4_M5_nomal_auto.set

GOLD Low Risk update 2024.3.31

MT5

GOLD_Edge_PRO_lowrisk_MT5_M5_202404.set

MT4

GOLD_Edge_PRO_lowrisk_MT4_M5_202404.set

AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD and Other Currency update 2023.5.1

MT5

GOLD_Edge_PRO_Currency_MT5_M5.set

MT4

GOLD_Edge_PRO_Currency_MT4_M5.set

VIDEO's demo Setfile (Very Risky)

MT5 Only.

GOLD Edge PRO M5_Video.set

Please be careful as it is a high risk setting.

Please note that the EA version has been updated, so the results may not be exactly the same. I don't know what the outcome will be, other than the duration of the video.

This setting is very risky, so I recommend that you change "Base Margin for Each LotSize" to $6000 or more.