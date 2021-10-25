Ganesha Trend Viewer

3.67

This indicator shows the direction of the trend and trend change.

Ganesha Trend Viewer is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument.

The indicator does not redraw.

Recommended time frame H1.

Ganesha Trend Viewer is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols.

(currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices..)

MT5 Version here!


Parameter setting

  • MA Short Period  ----- Moving Average short period
  • MA Long Period   ----- Moving Average long period
  • Alerts ON  ----- Alerts ON
  • Mobile Notification On  ----- Mobile Notification On


Reviews 4
Erik Zenny
204
Erik Zenny 2023.06.28 12:09 
 

The Indicator is good, my advise for user always open position with main trend on the pair

Pasquale Alongi
167
Pasquale Alongi 2023.02.01 09:47 
 

Indicatore davvero eccellente. Grazie. Merita davvero le 5 stelle!!!

Reply to review