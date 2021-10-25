This indicator shows the direction of the trend and trend change.

Ganesha Trend Viewer is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument.

The indicator does not redraw.

Recommended time frame H1.

Ganesha Trend Viewer is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols.

(currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices..)

MT5 Version here!





Parameter setting



MA Short Period ----- Moving Average short period

MA Long Period ----- Moving Average long period

Alerts ON ----- Alerts ON

Mobile Notification On ----- Mobile Notification On



