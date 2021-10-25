Ganesha Trend Viewer MT5

5

This indicator shows the direction of the trend and trend change.

Ganesha Trend Viewer is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument.

The indicator does not redraw.

Recommended time frame H1.

Ganesha Trend Viewer is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols.

(currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices..)


Parameter setting

  • MA Short Period  ----- Moving Average short period
  • MA Long Period   ----- Moving Average long period
  • Alerts ON  ----- Alerts ON
  • Mobile Notification On  ----- Mobile Notification On


Reviews 4
Saki3d
26
Saki3d 2025.04.25 07:19 
 

Very effective indicator, if u make EA of this indicator i'll buy 100%

Detleff Böhmer
3061
Detleff Böhmer 2022.02.11 08:52 
 

Ein sehr guter Indikator! Danke

More from author
GOLD Edge PRO MT5
Hideki Nakajima
4.92 (12)
Experts
Gold Edge Pro is the EA designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). It can also be used in other currency pairs. This EA trades trend-follow using the moving average and multiple time frame RSIs. Use GRID trade. News filters are available. This EA closes with the "DD Reduce" function when drawing down. You can set trailing stop for "GRID trading" and "DD Reduce" function. Additional trades can be made using the panel. These are automatically settled as GRID series. You can also manually settle all
Genius Edge MT5
Hideki Nakajima
5 (1)
Experts
Innovative Trading Strategy with Expert Advisor (EA) Developed based on years of expert trading experience, this EA is not just another grid system. Utilizing multi-timeframe analysis with D1 and H1 moving averages, combined with RSI Bollinger Bands, it adeptly captures market trends and identifies prime trading opportunities. This EA chooses safer timing, so the number of trades is significantly less than that of GOLD Edge and GOLD Edge PRO. DD Reduce Function for Assured Risk Management Equipp
Ganesha Trend Viewer
Hideki Nakajima
3.67 (3)
Indicators
This indicator shows the direction of the trend and trend change. Ganesha Trend Viewer is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw. Recommended time frame H1. Ganesha Trend Viewer  is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols. (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices..) MT5 Version here! Parameter setting MA Short Period  ----- Moving Average short period MA Long Period   ----- Moving Average lon
FREE
GOLD Edge PRO
Hideki Nakajima
4.86 (7)
Experts
Gold Edge Pro is the EA designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). It can also be used in other currency pairs. This EA trades trend-follow using the moving average and multiple time frame RSIs. Use GRID trade. News filters are available. This EA closes with the "DD Reduce" function when drawing down. You can set trailing stop for "GRID trading" and "DD Reduce" function. Additional trades can be made using the panel. These are automatically settled as GRID series. You can also manually settle all
Genius Edge
Hideki Nakajima
Experts
Innovative Trading Strategy with Expert Advisor (EA) Developed based on years of expert trading experience, this EA is not just another grid system. Utilizing multi-timeframe analysis with D1 and H1 moving averages, combined with RSI Bollinger Bands, it adeptly captures market trends and identifies prime trading opportunities. This EA chooses safer timing, so the number of trades is significantly less than that of GOLD Edge and GOLD Edge PRO. DD Reduce Function for Assured Risk Management Equip
AlphaNet AI EUR Pro
Hideki Nakajima
Experts
AlphaNet AI EUR Pro - AI-Powered Trading for EURUSD H1 Specialized AI System for EURUSD H1 Trading AlphaNet AI EUR Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built exclusively for EURUSD H1 trading. Combining advanced LSTM neural network technology with institutional-grade risk management, this AI EA has been developed and tested through 6 years of historical data (2020-2025). Important Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves substantial risk. Please read the
Filter:
Saki3d
26
Saki3d 2025.04.25 07:19 
 

Very effective indicator, if u make EA of this indicator i'll buy 100%

151823122
25
151823122 2024.08.08 09:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sven Dilbenz
234
Sven Dilbenz 2023.05.07 05:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Detleff Böhmer
3061
Detleff Böhmer 2022.02.11 08:52 
 

Ein sehr guter Indikator! Danke

Hideki Nakajima
41839
Reply from developer Hideki Nakajima 2022.02.11 12:51
Vielen Dank, dass Sie eine Bewertung geschrieben haben
