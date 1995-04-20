Asterysc SL TP Values Info

Asterysc SL & TP Values Info, is an indicator which will allow you to see on the chart in a visual way the potential profit/loss you could have if your trade touches TP or SL.

It will also allow you to see the total accumulated TP/SL of all open trades in a very simple way on each chart.

You will also be able to quickly visualize the current Drawdown of your account.


*The indicator is customizable, so you can change the colors, size and fonts of each section.


