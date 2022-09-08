Indicator Rua Alert Line.

This indicator will notify when the High-price of candle breaks any TrendLine or HorizontalLine on the chart. Notifications will be sent to the phone and on MT4. And it have ArrowBuy/ArrowSell on chart.

It is very useful for those of you who use the TrendLine or HorizontalLine but do not have time to observe the chart.

Timeframe M1 to W1

Symbol: All



