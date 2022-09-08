Rua Alert Line

Indicator Rua Alert Line.

This indicator will notify when the High-price of candle  breaks any TrendLine or HorizontalLine on the chart. Notifications will be sent to the phone and on MT4. And it have ArrowBuy/ArrowSell on chart.

It is very useful for those of you who use the  TrendLine or HorizontalLine but do not have time to observe the chart.

Timeframe M1 to W1

Symbol: All



Nick 2025.02.19 14:04 
 

The indicator is simple yet useful for providing all notifications regarding one's chart analysis. The developer quickly provided support and explanations about the product.

Plus de l'auteur
Rua PinBar
PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Rua Pinbar This is an indicator to help you quickly identify pinbar candles in the chart. Can be used on any currency pair and any time frame you want. This indicator is often used to determine entry points. You can refer to the product here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/phamruacoder/seller A product of Ruacoder Get code indicator and robot (EA) as required.
FREE
Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little
PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
4.5 (2)
Experts
Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little The EA not for Real Account. You can EA for Real Account with link:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47635 Uses of EA - Trailingstop: Move stoploss continuously. - Breakeven: Move the stoploss once. Custom parameters: All OrderOpenTime:     + true: acts on all order     + false: only affect the order opened since EA run All OrderType:     + true: acts on all order.     + false: only the order is running (Buy, Sell) TraillingStop: true (Use), false (do n
FREE
Rua Close All Orders
PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
2.5 (2)
Experts
Uses of EA: Close orders and close charts when conditions are met. in_Test:    + True: there is a command when running in Backtest mode.    + False: Not entered, used for real time in_Closebyprofit:    + true: use payment in USD    + false: do not use closed in USD in_profit_win: stop rate (USD) in_profit_loss: stop loss (USD) in_Closebypercent:    + true: use close to percent of balance    + false: do not use the percent percent of balance in_profit_win: percent stop rate in_profit_loss: perce
FREE
Rua TrailingStop BreakEven
PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
Experts
Uses of EA - Trailingstop: Move stoploss continuously. - Breakeven: Move the stoploss once. Custom parameters: All OrderOpenTime:     + true: acts on all order     + false: only affect the order opened since EA run All OrderType:     + true: acts on all order.     + false: only the order is running (Buy, Sell) TraillingStop: true (Use), false (do not use)     TrailingStop Save (Point)     TraililngStop Distance (Point) BreakEven: true (Use), false (do not use)     BreakEven Save (Point)     Brea
FREE
Nick
215
Nick 2025.02.19 14:04 
 

The indicator is simple yet useful for providing all notifications regarding one's chart analysis. The developer quickly provided support and explanations about the product.

Dũng Trần 2024.11.10 23:57 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

