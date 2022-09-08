Rua Alert Line
- Indicatori
- PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
- Versione: 1.0
This indicator will notify when the High-price of candle breaks any TrendLine or HorizontalLine on the chart. Notifications will be sent to the phone and on MT4. And it have ArrowBuy/ArrowSell on chart.
It is very useful for those of you who use the TrendLine or HorizontalLine but do not have time to observe the chart.
Timeframe M1 to W1
Symbol: All
The indicator is simple yet useful for providing all notifications regarding one's chart analysis. The developer quickly provided support and explanations about the product.