Moving Average Crossing Scanner

This indicator scans the Moving Average values for 2 Moving Averages on multiple pairs and multiple timeframes in realtime and displays a Buy signal when the fast MA is above the slow MA and a Sell signal when the fast MA is below the slow MA.





-All the MA parameters(Period, Method and Applied price) can be changed from the inputs window.





-You can either add your own list of pairs to scan or set the scanner to automatically use the pairs in the market watch using the Symbols Source input.





-The scanner can send MT4 Alerts/Email/Phone Notifications when the Moving Average lines cross.





-The dashboard rows have alternating colors to enhance visibility





-The current pair is marked with a different color





-All the dashboard colors can be adjusted in the indicator inputs window.





-To move the dashboard, left click on the top bar(containing the dashboard name), drag the dashboard and once it's in the desired position, release your mouse click.





-You can open a pair on the current chart by clicking on it(Pair name on the first column)