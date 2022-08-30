Moving Average Crossing Scanner

4.33
This indicator scans the Moving Average values for 2 Moving Averages on multiple pairs and multiple timeframes in realtime and displays a Buy signal when the fast MA is above the slow MA and a Sell signal when the fast MA is below the slow MA. 

-All the MA parameters(Period, Method and Applied price) can be changed from the inputs window.

-You can either add your own list of pairs to scan or set the scanner to automatically use the pairs in the market watch using the Symbols Source input.

-The scanner can send MT4 Alerts/Email/Phone Notifications when the Moving Average lines cross.

-The dashboard rows have alternating colors to enhance visibility

-The current pair is marked with a different color

-All the dashboard colors can be adjusted in the indicator inputs window.

-To move the dashboard, left click on the top bar(containing the dashboard name), drag the dashboard and once it's in the desired position, release your mouse click.

-You can open a pair on the current chart by clicking on it(Pair name on the first column)
Avis 5
Abraham Correa
3866
Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 04:58 
 

Advanced coding doesn't seem to be unsatisfying. The rating is self explanatory!

Xavipas
187
Xavipas 2023.04.03 17:51 
 

Sencillo y eficaz. Para mi se ha convertido en un indispensable en el comercio forex. Gracias!!!

ATR Bands Indicator
Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Dans de nombreuses stratégies, il est assez courant d'utiliser un ATR à l'échelle pour aider à définir un stop-loss, et il n'est pas rare de l'utiliser également pour des objectifs de profit. Bien qu'il soit possible d'utiliser l'indicateur ATR intégré et de calculer manuellement la valeur de décalage, ce n'est pas particulièrement intuitif ou efficace et peut entraîner des erreurs de calcul. Caractéristiques Décalage ATR configurable Bande supérieure et inférieure. facteur de mise à l'échelle
FREE
MT5 CCI Dashboard Scanner
Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia
Indicateurs
Le Scanner de Tableau CCI de MT5 Le Scanner de Tableau CCI de MT5 est un outil qui permet de suivre les niveaux de l'Indice de Canal de Matières Premières (CCI) à travers différents intervalles de temps et instruments, tout en fournissant des alertes en temps réel lorsque un nouveau signal est détecté. Il est convivial et léger en puissance de calcul, assurant un fonctionnement fluide sur n'importe quel ordinateur. Caractéristiques Principales Groupement Automatique des Instruments : Le scanner
FREE
Color Gradient Background
Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur vous permet de transformer l'apparence de votre graphique en appliquant une transition fluide entre deux couleurs personnalisables pour l'arrière-plan. Cet effet de dégradé accrocheur donne à votre graphique un look frais et moderne, le rendant plus attrayant visuellement. Le dégradé est appliqué à toutes les fenêtres d'indicateurs actuellement présentes sur votre graphique lorsque l'indicateur est attaché et affectera également toutes les nouvelles fenêtres d'indicateurs ajoutées
FREE
RSI Dashboard Scanner
Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre trading et ajoutez plus d'excitation avec la nouvelle version du Scanner RSI ! Regroupement Automatique des Instruments : Le scanner collecte automatiquement tous les instruments de votre Liste de Surveillance et les organise en quatre catégories : Principaux, Secondaires, Exotiques et Autres. Sélection de Signaux Personnalisable : Sur la page des paramètres, vous pouvez choisir les instruments que vous souhaitez scanner pour les signaux. Sélection de Timeframes Flexible : Vous p
FREE
MT4 CCI Dashboard Scanner
Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia
Indicateurs
Le tableau de bord MT4 CCI Scanner vous aide à suivre les niveaux de l'indice des canaux de marchandises (CCI) sur différents délais et instruments, et fournit des alertes en temps réel lorsqu'un nouveau signal est détecté. Il est convivial et léger en termes de puissance de calcul, garantissant une performance fluide sur n'importe quel ordinateur. Caractéristiques clés : Regroupement automatique des instruments : Le scanner collecte tous les instruments de votre liste de surveillance du marché
FREE
MT4 MA Tuner
Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'outil ultime pour affiner les moyennes mobiles Cet outil avancé est conçu pour simplifier et optimiser votre configuration de moyenne mobile. Avec MA Tuner, vous pouvez ajuster facilement les paramètres clés (Période, Décalage, Méthode et Prix) via un panneau convivial et accéder instantanément à des statistiques détaillées sur la fréquence à laquelle les bougies croisent la ligne de la MA, ainsi que leurs positions d'ouverture et de clôture par rapport à celle-ci. Pourquoi est-il meilleur que
FREE
