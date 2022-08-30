Moving Average Crossing Scanner

This indicator scans the Moving Average values for 2 Moving Averages on multiple pairs and multiple timeframes in realtime and displays a Buy signal when the fast MA is above the slow MA and a Sell signal when the fast MA is below the slow MA. 

-All the MA parameters(Period, Method and Applied price) can be changed from the inputs window.

-You can either add your own list of pairs to scan or set the scanner to automatically use the pairs in the market watch using the Symbols Source input.

-The scanner can send MT4 Alerts/Email/Phone Notifications when the Moving Average lines cross.

-The dashboard rows have alternating colors to enhance visibility

-The current pair is marked with a different color

-All the dashboard colors can be adjusted in the indicator inputs window.

-To move the dashboard, left click on the top bar(containing the dashboard name), drag the dashboard and once it's in the desired position, release your mouse click.

-You can open a pair on the current chart by clicking on it(Pair name on the first column)
İncelemeler 5
Abraham Correa
3866
Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 04:58 
 

Advanced coding doesn't seem to be unsatisfying. The rating is self explanatory!

Xavipas
187
Xavipas 2023.04.03 17:51 
 

Sencillo y eficaz. Para mi se ha convertido en un indispensable en el comercio forex. Gracias!!!

