CycleIdentifier

The Cycle Identifier MT4 indicator is a great choice of custom indicator for both short-term and long-term traders. The Cycle Identifier MT4 generates filtered price action signals to assist traders to identify when the conditions are right to open buy and sell positions.

How it works

The Cycle Identifier MT4 indicator displays on a separate indicator chart below the main chart where it draws an oscillating gray line. This gray line is characterized by upward and downward spikes that are accompanied by green and red bars respectively to show the market trend and trend momentum.

In the background, the indicator uses a combination of the Smooth Moving Averages (SMA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Price Action Filter indicators. This enables the indicator to identify the market trend, analyze its strength (momentum) and also filter out false signals.

Short-term traders using the Cycle Identifier indicator should use the lower timeframes while long-term traders should use the higher timeframes.

For example, those using the scalping strategy should use the indicator on the M1 timeframe while those doing intraday trading can use the M5 or M15 timeframes. Swing traders can also use the Cycle Identifier and use the H1, H4, or D1 timeframes.


Produits recommandés
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex "Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer pattern" pour MT4. - L'indicateur "Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer pattern" est un indicateur très puissant pour le trading Price Action : Pas de repeinture, pas de délai. - L'indicateur détecte les modèles haussiers Inverted_Hammer et baissiers Hanging_Man sur le graphique : - Bullish Inverted_Hammer - Signal de flèche bleue sur le graphique (voir les images). - Bearish Hanging_Man - Signal de flèche rouge sur le graphique (voir les ima
Price Bars and Chart Patterns
Chingiz Gavryushkaev
Indicateurs
Индикатор Price Bars and Chart Patterns основан на трех баровых паттернах:  Double Key Reversal Bar Popgun Multiple Inside Bar Индикатор  Price Bars and Chart Patterns  выставляет значки на покупку - зеленый цвет, и на продажу - красный цвет. Значки выставляются согласно сформированным баровым моделям после их подтверждения. Индикатор  Price Bars and Chart Patterns  работает на всех тайм-фреймах.Входные параметры отсутствуют. Индикатор  Price Bars and Chart Patterns  самостоятельно проделывает р
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Forex Wave Wold MT4 est conçu pour rechercher les vagues de Woolf et les afficher dans la fenêtre actuelle du terminal de trading. Un excellent indicateur pour les traders utilisant les vagues de Wolf dans le commerce. Son application dans les stratégies de trading augmentera considérablement leur efficacité et leur rentabilité. INFORMATIONS SUR L'INDICATEUR Contrairement à d'autres indicateurs de vague Wold, l'indicateur Forex Wave Wold MT4 a un certain nombre de caractéristiques
ForexFireRenkotrader
Pierre Foerster
Indicateurs
ForexFire Renkotrader Recognize profitable entries & trade with confidence! Highlights: Precise signals – Identifies reversal candles in the trend EMA filter - Uses Ema`s for reliable signals Intelligent signal limiting - Only qualified signals are displayed Easy to use – Perfect for beginners & professionals Visual support - arrows in the chart + SL display in the chart Notifications – Receive alerts & push notifications This is how the indicator works: Long Signal:
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicateurs
Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
PinBar Pattern mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex Motif PINBAR pour MT4, sans refonte, sans délai. - L'indicateur « Motif PINBAR » est un indicateur très performant pour le trading Price Action. - L'indicateur détecte les PinBars sur le graphique : - PinBar haussière : signal de flèche bleue sur le graphique (voir images). - PinBar baissière : signal de flèche rouge sur le graphique (voir images). - Alertes PC, mobile et e-mail. - L'indicateur « Motif PINBAR » est idéal pour combiner les niveaux de support et de résist
Trend Scanner
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the exist
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « Morning Star » pour MT4. - L'indicateur « Morning Star » est un indicateur très performant pour le trading Price Action : sans refonte, sans délai. - L'indicateur détecte les figures haussières Morning Star sur le graphique : signal de flèche bleue (voir images). - Alertes PC, mobile et e-mail. - Son homologue baissier « Evening Star » est également disponible (suivez le lien ci-dessous). - L'indicateur « Morning Star » est idéal pour combiner les niveaux de support e
Candle Analysis
Navdeep Singh
Indicateurs
50+ Candlestick Patterns, Simulated Trading Results, Top Five Performers Candle Analysis extends Candlesticks Pattern Analysis by not only identifying Patterns but also recording the Past Performance of the Patterns. What it Does:- Identifies and plots results on chart Displays Top Patterns for both Bullish and Bearish type.  Log can be printed in experts tab to see Simulated Trading results Displays All or Selected Patterns Alerts on Pattern formation More detailed information in Blog
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Candlestick Patterns Analytics
Denis Luchinkin
Indicateurs
Candlestick Patterns Analytics is a powerful tool for analyzing candlestick patterns. Do you trade based on candlestick patterns? Then Candlestick Patterns Analytics is designed for you. The undeniable advantage of the indicator: Predicts trading result when trading candlestick patterns; Uses statistical data based on the history of the selected symbol and timeframe. What the indicator does Finds and marks on the chart 29 candlestick patterns; Draws arrows to indicate the classical and statist
Trend Monitor
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicateurs
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features Easy to use. Filter configuration only requires selection of sensitivity in the " Sensitivity of the indicator " input. Signals can be filtered using
Sharp Price Change Monitor
Sergei Kazaritskii
Indicateurs
Sharp Price Change Monitor Indicator-informer informs any sharp change in the price of the selected financial instrument.   It also takes and  the characteristics of  'Japanese candles' (the ratio 'shadow'/'body' %)  and  into account 'oversold'/'overbought' (RSI - called as a subroutine: the graph is not drawn - if necessary, connect the chart manually).  Threshold values are set by parameters (you can change them "on the go" as many times as you want).Reports on the screen, mobile device (ph
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku pour MT4. - L'indicateur Ichimoku est l'un des indicateurs de tendance les plus puissants. HTF signifie - Higher Time Frame. - Cet indicateur est excellent pour les traders de tendance ainsi que pour la combinaison avec les entrées Price Action. - L'indicateur HTF Ichimoku vous permet d'attacher Ichimoku d'une période plus élevée à votre graphique actuel. - Tendance à la hausse - ligne rouge au-dessus de la bleue (et les deux lignes sont au-dessus du nuage)
Double PinBar Pattern m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex Motif Double PINBAR pour MT4, sans refonte, sans délai. - L'indicateur « Motif Double PINBAR » est très performant pour le trading Price Action. - Il est beaucoup plus précis que le motif Pinbar standard. - L'indicateur détecte les Double PinBars sur le graphique : - Double PinBar haussière : signal de flèche bleue (voir images). - Double PinBar baissière : signal de flèche rouge (voir images). - Alertes PC et mobiles intégrées. - L'indicateur « Motif Double PINBAR » es
Inside Bars
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicateurs
The Inside Bars indicator shows Inside Bars, the Breakout Zone and Breakouts thereof. Inside Bars are an important price action pattern. The price action of an Inside Bar is completely covered by the price action of the previous bar. Inside Bars are most often used on higher timeframes. Settings Inside Bars default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. ATR factor to skip large candles - very large candles should be filtered as they often cover othe
Combine Winner
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
Trade any Forex combine out there.  Many prop firms offer challenge or instant funding combines.  The biggest problem is controlling the loss.  With this indicator you can get a visual system that can limit loss and teach discipline.  This uses the MACD and the strategy is scalping.  You can determine the risk and reward.  Visually follow small trends for scalps.  Trade during active sessions.  It's just a simple system to instill discipline while limiting loss and scalping pips with the paramet
SFT Trend Chart
Artem Kuzmin
Indicateurs
Opening positions in the direction of the trend is one of the most common trading tactics. This indicator determines the direction of the local movement and colors the candles on the chart in the appropriate color. Allows you to enter the transaction at the very beginning of the movement Thanks to the flexible settings you can use on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine
Double Hammer and Shooting Star patterns m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « Modèles Double Marteau et Étoile Filante » pour MT4, sans refonte, sans délai. - L'indicateur « Modèles Double Marteau et Étoile Filante » est très performant pour le trading Price Action. - L'indicateur détecte les doubles marteaux haussiers et les doubles étoiles filantes baissières sur le graphique : - Motif Double Marteau haussier : signal de flèche bleue sur le graphique (voir images). - Motif Double Étoile Filante baissière : signal de flèche rouge sur le graphi
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicateurs
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Scalping Channel Pro mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « Scalping Channel Pro » pour MT4. - Scalping Channel Pro dispose de limites de volatilité basées sur l'ATR. - Idéal pour le scalping : - Entrez dans les transactions via un ordre à cours limité sur la ligne médiane. - Envisagez des entrées haussières lorsqu'un canal bleu haussier stable est présent et qu'au moins une bougie est clôturée au-dessus de la limite supérieure (voir images). - Envisagez des entrées baissières lorsqu'un canal rouge baissier stable est présent
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicateurs
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Indicateurs
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
Indicateurs
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
Double Shooting Star pattern m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « Double Étoile Filante » pour MT4, sans refonte, sans délai. - L'indicateur « Double Étoile Filante » est très performant pour le trading Price Action. - L'indicateur détecte des figures rares mais efficaces : Double Étoile Filante baissière sur le graphique. - Double Étoile Filante baissière - Signal de flèche rouge sur le graphique (voir images). - Alertes PC et mobile intégrées. - L'indicateur « Double Étoile Filante » est idéal pour combiner les niveaux de support
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trading System Double Trend - système de trading indépendant composé de plusieurs indicateurs. Détermine la direction de la tendance générale et donne des signaux dans la direction du mouvement des prix. Peut être utilisé pour le scalping, le trading intrajournalier ou intrasemaine. Possibilités Fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et instruments de trading (Forex, crypto-monnaies, métaux, actions, indices.) Lecture visuelle simple des informations sans charger de graphique L'indicateur ne rede
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Indicateurs
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Venamax   - c'est le meilleur indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse l'évolution des prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Caractéristiques de l'indicateur: Il s'agit d'un super indicateur avec Magic et deux blocs de flèches de tendance pour un trading confortable et rentable. Le bouton rouge pour changer de bloc est affiché sur le graphique. La magie est définie dans les paramètres de l'indicateur, afin que vous puissiez
Anchored VWAP MT4
Tuomas Tirroniemi
Indicateurs
Anchored VWAP avec Dynamic Risk Assistant   est un puissant outil d'analyse technique qui calcule le prix moyen pondéré par le volume (VWAP) à partir d'un point sélectionné par l'utilisateur sur le graphique. Cela permet aux traders d'ancrer le calcul sur tout événement significatif du marché (comme une cassure, un swing haut ou bas, une publication de résultats ou un impact majeur sur les nouvelles) pour analyser le comportement des prix et du volume avec précision. Assistant de risque dynamiq
Plus de l'auteur
Tow lines
Amyr Shryf Mhmd Salh
Indicateurs
What is 2 Line MACD Indicator MT4? The 2 Line MACD Indicator, in short, is a technical indicator that assists in identifying the trend as well as its strength, and the possibility of the trend reversal. It is a widespread forex technical indicator that is made of three essential components, i.e. 1. MACD histogram 2. MACD: 12-period exponential moving average (12 EMA) – 26 period EMA 3. MACD Signal Line: the 9-period EMA of the MACD. This Indicator is one that ensures a trader stays profitable o
Three S Turbo
Amyr Shryf Mhmd Salh
Indicateurs
3C JRSX H Indicator   represents a trend-following forex trading oscillator that signals for both market trends and its possible swing areas. Besides, it supports all sorts of timeframe charts available within the forex MT4 platform. Therefore, it can serve all kinds of financial traders providing supports for both scalping and day trading activities. This Indicator can be applied to all kinds of forex currency pairs available in the market. Moreover, its simplicity of use and easy chart demons
Market profile market profile
Amyr Shryf Mhmd Salh
Indicateurs
The Market Profile Indicator for MT4 displays the price levels and zones where increased trading activity happens. These zones with substantial forex trading activity provide the forex traders with the best entry levels, support, and resistance levels. Moreover, price levels indicate the best reversal zones. As a result, forex traders can identify BULLISH and BEARISH market trends and BUY and SELL entry points as well as the best reversal points. The indicator works well in all intraday timefram
Abu Atheer Lines
Amyr Shryf Mhmd Salh
Indicateurs
Signal lines are used in technical indicators, especially   oscillators , to generate buy and sell signals or suggest a change in a trend. They are called signal lines because when another indicator or line crosses them it is a signal to trade or that something potentially important is happening with the price of an asset. It could be that the price was trending,   pulled back , and is now starting to trend or again, or it could signal that a new uptrend or downtrend is starting.
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis