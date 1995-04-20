CycleIdentifier

The Cycle Identifier MT4 indicator is a great choice of custom indicator for both short-term and long-term traders. The Cycle Identifier MT4 generates filtered price action signals to assist traders to identify when the conditions are right to open buy and sell positions.

How it works

The Cycle Identifier MT4 indicator displays on a separate indicator chart below the main chart where it draws an oscillating gray line. This gray line is characterized by upward and downward spikes that are accompanied by green and red bars respectively to show the market trend and trend momentum.

In the background, the indicator uses a combination of the Smooth Moving Averages (SMA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Price Action Filter indicators. This enables the indicator to identify the market trend, analyze its strength (momentum) and also filter out false signals.

Short-term traders using the Cycle Identifier indicator should use the lower timeframes while long-term traders should use the higher timeframes.

For example, those using the scalping strategy should use the indicator on the M1 timeframe while those doing intraday trading can use the M5 or M15 timeframes. Swing traders can also use the Cycle Identifier and use the H1, H4, or D1 timeframes.


