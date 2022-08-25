Investing indicator

DESCRIPTION

Investing indicator help you get signal like Technical Analysis Summary of Investing.com

When have signal strong ( Strong buy or Strong sell) at Time Frame M5, M15, H1, The Alert will announce to you

HOW TO USE

When have signal , you can entry Order and set TP & SL appropriately

Recommend : This indicator also Technical Analysis Summary of Investing.com is suitable for medium and long term trading

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Nguyen The Nhan
Utilities
Do you know method trade use Triangle pattern , you can reference about it at link: https :// www.investopedia.com/terms/t/triangle.asp This EA help you drawing Line automatic and you can modify if you like  it is a semiautomatic EA not fully automatic, only part of trading is handled by this EA. I recommend use it with high TF to get better result. Parameters: - Choose color for Support Line :  Choose the Color for support line - Choose color for Resistance Line :  Choose the Color for Resistan
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