Triangle wedge pattern

Do you know method trade use Triangle pattern , you can reference about it at link: https ://www.investopedia.com/terms/t/triangle.asp

This EA help you drawing Line automatic and you can modify if you like 

it is a semiautomatic EA not fully automatic, only part of trading is handled by this EA.

I recommend use it with high TF to get better result.

Parameters:

-Choose color for Support Line : Choose the Color for support line

-Choose color for Resistance Line : Choose the Color for Resistance line

-Allow EA Orders when have signal :

EA will Order when have sign & with each case, EA only 1 order ( max 4 Order for 4 case)

-Lot Order of EA : Choose lot for Order 

-Take Profit in pips: Pips you want set TP ( x10 with XAUUSD )

-Stop Loss in pips : Pips you want set SL ( x10 with XAUUSD )

-Magic Number of EA

-Allow modify Line by users : if you choose "true", you must press "reset line" buttom to EA redraw when have new sign

-Distance when Price cross trend line : depends on TF you trade to set appropriate value

-Distance when Price cross to make break trend :  depends on TF you trade to set appropriate value



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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Lukas Roth
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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This EA will help you to know immediately which order is buy or sell order. The Buy Order will have line Green ( or whatever color you want ) The Sell Order will have line Red ( or whatever color you want ) In the Chart have EA insert, you can close the order buy click on the Line, The other Chart can't ( close by right click & choose close order) Also EA has function auto set SL-TP and Close all Order  Parameters: - The color of Buy Orders : Choose the Color for Buy Orders - The color of Sell
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Indicator help you recognize trend quickly ( recommended to use TF M30-Daily ) Parameters: Alert when have signal Push Notification to MT4 mobil2 Benefits  Easy to use. input parameters is simple The ability to use as filter for any strategy. It work on stock, index, oil,  gold, and on all time frames. It has the function of push-notifications, and sound alerts. Importance : Non Repainting Indicator 
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DESCRIPTION Investing indicator help you get signal like Technical Analysis Summary of Investing.com When have signal strong ( Strong buy or Strong sell) at Time Frame M5, M15, H1, The Alert will announce to you HOW TO USE When have signal , you can entry Order and set TP & SL appropriately Recommend : This indicator also Technical Analysis Summary   of Investing.com is  suitable for medium and long term trading
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