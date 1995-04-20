Investing indicator
- Indicatori
- Nguyen The Nhan
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 25 agosto 2022
- Attivazioni: 5
DESCRIPTION
Investing indicator help you get signal like Technical Analysis Summary of Investing.com
When have signal strong ( Strong buy or Strong sell) at Time Frame M5, M15, H1, The Alert will announce to you
HOW TO USE
When have signal , you can entry Order and set TP & SL appropriately
Recommend : This indicator also Technical Analysis Summary of Investing.com is suitable for medium and long term trading