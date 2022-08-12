Percentile Value Indicator MT4 Edition

A basic tool for experienced and professional traders to trade percentile of the value. It indicates both values in the form of digits appeared on the left corner of the screen.


Instructions Manual :

First choose your desired symbol and then select this tool. Please be remined that this tool is just a helping tool. its upon trader what he desired so. The function of this tool  is just to provide a help in trading. 

Recommended products
The Hurricane Forex Cave indicator
Paul Nicholas Clevett
Indicators
The Hurricane Cave Indicator shows different trade areas based on price action. It looks in the past and works out patterns that can enforce support and resistance as targets. When price breaks out of a trade area you can target just inside the next trade area. If you can't see the target just go to a slower time frame, it means the price hasn't been there for a long time. The Hurricane Cave Indicator is designed to be an add on to The Hurricane Forex Indicator also available in the Meta Trader
FREE
Binary Sig2
Rustam Tairov
Indicators
Представляю вам индюка скальпера, а также хорошо отрабатывает на бинарных опционах, дополнительно добавлена функция уведомления, где своевременно вы сможете открыть ордера в любом месте, главное чтоб был интернет, но, чтобы данная функция  работала установите индюка на желаемые котировки и все это на сервер VPN. В данном индикаторе для дополнительной фильтрации сигнала используется индикатор RSI, период можно изменить в настройках, для поиска входов в открытие сделки,  установите индикатор на та
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as wel
Advanced Trend Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
The   Advanced Trend Scalper  indicator is designed to help both novices and professional traders. The indicator analyses the market and gives you buy and sell signals. It does not use any other indicators, it works only with the market actions. The signal appears right after the candle close and it does not repaint. The efficient algorithm provides a high degree of reliability of such signals.  Advanced Trend Scalpe r  for the MetaTrader 5 terminal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/3334
Day Trading dual Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
5 (1)
Indicators
Simple and effective indicator based on some candle patterns recognition Arrows appear on candles when bear signal / bull signal based on candle pattern recognition -----> TWO strategies available you can enable / disable one of them Indicator can work on any chart and time frame I prefer to work on high time frames especially the Daily charts D1 and H4 Red arrows appears above candle showing a bear signal after candle completed - arrow will be blue during candle formation Green arrows appears b
TT Macd Dashboard
Tomislav Turcin
Indicators
TT MACD Dashboard is multi-time frame and multi-currency market scanner. It is telling you the value of MACD and MACD histogram (a difference between MACD line and Signal line) in a form of small rectangle. If MACD value is above zero (MACD is bullish). Rectangle border color is bullish (Navy by default).  If MACD value is below zero (MACD is bearish). Rectangle border color is bearish (OrangeRed by default). If MACD histogram is rising and above zero (Bullish histogram). Rectangle color is bull
Titan Pro Scalper
Prasetyo Gunawan
Indicators
Titan Pro Scalper is an indicator that tells you where to enter and exit (100% NO DELAY; 100% NO-REPAINT). You'll not only know where to enter and exit but also where to re-enter the market (As long as the arrows that appear are still in the same direction, you can add positions if you want) No settings are required; simply attach it to a chart on any timeframe and let the indicator calculate all the necessary parameters. You only need to fill in how much money you risk for each transaction, th
Oscillator Trends
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Oscillator Trend indicators are most useful in identifying trend decay. Nobody canceled the divergence. Correct use of this signal will give you a certain head start in the market. When working in flat. The principle of operation of the oscillator is based on the measurement of fluctuations. The indicator tries to determine the maximum or minimum of the next swing - an exit from the overbought and oversold zones. Do not forget that these signals are most interesting at the borders of the fl
Binary Options Momentum Signals
Majeed Odubela
Indicators
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Momentum System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Donchian Channels trend mt4
Ulises Calderon Bautista
Indicators
### Donchian Channels Trend v1.0 A trend-following breakout indicator that encapsulates price action within a dynamic envelope based on historical highs and lows. Originally conceptualized for TradingView, this tool provides a clear visualization of the directional bias using state memory. **How it works** The algorithm calculates the absolute maximum and minimum values over a specified lookback period. It utilizes a finite state machine (FSM) to maintain the current trend direction based on s
FREE
Good Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
The indicator is designed for binary options and short-term transactions on Forex To enter a trade when a signal appears blue up arrow buy red down arrow sell signal For Forex enter on a signal exit on the opposite signal or take profit For binary options Enter on 1 candle, if the deal goes negative, set a catch on the next candle Works on all timeframes If you apply a filter like Rsi, you will get a good reliable strategy.. The algorithm is at the stage of improvement and will be further develo
WH Order Block MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Welcome to   order block   indicator – your complete solution for identifying high-probability zones using   order blocks ,   BOS (Break of Structure) , and   CHOCH (Change of Character) . Designed for precision and speed, this tool gives you the edge in spotting potential reversal and continuation zones just like the pros. Features : Automatic Order Block Detection:  Effortlessly identifies valid bullish and bearish order blocks based on price structure and market behavior. BOS & CHOCH Detect
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Pigment
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Good dial indicator "Pigment" Pointer indicator "Pigment" This product is great for binary options. Showed itself well on M5 M15 timeframes. Multicurrency also works well in news releases. Does not draw and the signal appears on the current candle Blue arrow buy red arrow sell You can also set the signal frequency to your liking: In the settings, simply change the Period, the default is Period 3.
FST Super MACD
Benoit Dumont
Indicators
Introducing our cutting-edge product, an innovative MACD Oscillator with a dynamic level enhanced by a decimal point Moving Average (MA) also with the versatility of multiple moving average modes. This advanced trading tool brings precision and flexibility to your technical analysis, offering a seamless experience for traders seeking a competitive edge in the financial markets. Key Features: Dynamic Level Precision Our MACD Oscillator is equipped with a dynamic level feature, providing traders
Neoarjo fair value gaps dont lie theory meta4
Phemelo Neo Malele
Indicators
The concepts within this indicator which give it a unique and sharp edge are based on FAIR VALUE GAPS ''THEORY'' designed and curated by Arjo which is one of the best mentors , and myself have added the development aspect to the concepts explained. The series of videos will include original youtube links for a complete comprehensive explanations, screenshots of the compiled mt4/5 system running. All published  systems will be available on MT4 & MT5 separately to accommodate all platforms and use
Breakout Pro Scalper Solution
Remi Passanello
5 (1)
Indicators
Breakout Pro Scalper Solution This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. Breakout Pro Scalper Solution   is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given  from close to close . Designed to  be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. A spec
Pro Magic Signal
Harun Celik
Indicators
Pro Magic Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.  Thanks to the alert features you can get the signals
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
Indicators
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
CCI Trend Line Alert
Nguyen Van Hung
Indicators
This indicator is an upgrade of traditional CCI on MT4. It can alert and push notificaton (if configured) when : -CCI line cross its MA line -CCI Enter and Exit Overbought and Oversold Zone. These zones can be set by input. -CCI cross line for both Trend line and Horizontal line. It has two working mode: on ClosedCandle and on RunningCandle. With ClosedCandle mode, it only alert when a candle is closed.  Trader only draw a line (trend line or horizontal line) on CCI indicator window and the indi
SuperRSI
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The SuperRSI indicator is an advanced index of internal strength. The indicator shows not the relative strength of the trading instruments being compared, but the internal strength of a single instrument, therefore, it is the “Internal Strength Index”. This is an advanced form of the SuperRSI indicator. It converts the signal so that low-frequency components are delayed much more than high-frequency components. In general, the data of the last bar have more weight than previous data, like an exp
ReboltP
David Theodore Caro-greene
Indicators
Rebalance Overlay Technology (Rebolt) enables the trader to visualize the flow of money from one chart to another chart. Rebolt Probability indicates the probability that money has flowed from one chart to another chart for a specified length of time over a number of intervals specified by the user. When Rebolt reads Cyan or Blue these are buying signs good for the length of time specified by the user or until a conflicting signal arises. When Rebolt reads Violet or Red there are selling signs g
Candle Binary Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Candle Binary Scalper - is a technical analysis product for forex and binary options. Includes several technical indicators combined into a trading system. Suitable for manual trading within a trend, for scalping and binary options. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. Recommended Timeframes for trading M15, M30, H1 and H4, M5 and M1 should be used in case of high volatility. There are several types of alerts. How to use the product The optimal settings have already been selected
Buy Sell Arrow MT
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicators
Buy Sell Arrow MT Indicator Buy Sell Arrow MT Indicator is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It uses Pivot Points, Moving Averages, and multi-timeframe data to display Buy and Sell signals on the chart. Description The indicator combines three elements: Pivot Points for support and resistance Moving Averages for trend direction Higher timeframe data for additional confirmation Signals are generated only when the defined conditions are met. Signal Calculation Buy signals are shown when bul
Super Trend Double Pro
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Super Trend Double Pro - Includes the classic SuperTrend indicator x2 - Includes two indicators for much better market analysis - Comes with various settings - Comes with a display - Displays statistical win/loss information The "Super Trend Double Pro" indicator provides the ability to combine two of the classic SuperTrend indicators into one, displaying two indicators with different settings on the same chart. The indicator comes with many customizable settings as well as a display which sh
SuperTrend Alerts
Libertas LLC
3 (4)
Indicators
SuperTrend Alerts adds alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, SuperTrend is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. SuperTrend is extremely popular for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Place a call when the price closes above the SuperTrend line, and place a put when the price closes below the SuperTrend line. These crossovers are highlighted by non-repainting up/down arrows. Alerts Email, message and s
Bollinger Trend Lines MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines   is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds   trailing trend lines   using Bollinger Bands: In an   uptrend , the   lower band trails price and can only rise In a   downtrend , the   upper band trails pri
RC Range Filtered AlgoAlpha MT4
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
The Range Filtered AlgoAlpha is a technical analysis tool designed to help identify potential trading opportunities by analyzing market volatility. This Metatrader adaptation of AlgoAlpha's original TradingView indicator combines several analytical methods to provide visual market assessments. Technical Features Utilizes Kalman filtering for price smoothing Incorporates ATR-based bands for volatility measurement Includes Supertrend elements for trend analysis Provides visual signals through co
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
More from author
Expert Price Oscillator 2
Ali Waqas Ahmad
Indicators
A Good , Easy , Readable and handy indicator for experienced and professional traders. It gives bounded signals between zero and one. Easy for investors to comprehend. It gives near and longer trading outlook to investors and helps them to find good opportunities. Indicator gives zero signal on price downturns and signal value equals to one on price upturns.   Once again a new type of indicator and rangebound between zero and one .
Dealing Expert Pro MT4 Edition
Ali Waqas Ahmad
Indicators
A very Simple Indicator for experienced and professional traders. It indicates direction of trade and provides signals of best deals. Signal is referred here a point on chart where indicator line turns its direction or converges. This indicator finds underlaying trading asset trade direction and indicates best scenarios of trade as described in screenshots. Where it has run for a period of time and converges to best deal scenarios.       Have a Look!
Value Indicator MT4 Edition
Ali Waqas Ahmad
Indicators
A value indicator. It is helping tool to indicate the direction of value gain. A best helping tool to trade value. This indicator is equipped with a colored line and a digital tool to indicate value numerically . This indicator also helps to indicate value during trends. A study based on this indicator shows value of trade significantly changes during trends best tool to chase the trends.
Value Convergence Indicator MT4 Edition
Ali Waqas Ahmad
Indicators
A technical Indicator Providing Price Convergence Signals along with value for experienced and professional traders. Easy to comprehend, Easy to understand.  This is a helping tool provides best signals. This indicator is designed based on the fundamentals of trade. A very good indicator you can customized its color. A best tool to find trade direction. An adaptive indicator. It constantly adapts to the trade.
Volatility Meter MT4 Edition
Ali Waqas Ahmad
Indicators
A very good indicator  for Experienced and Professional Traders. A practical approach to trading. Easy to understand. A helping tool for traders looking for price movements . Signals: Signal Number 1: When yellow line which is a signal line  crossing the zero line  towards downward direction is  a selling opportunity. Signal Number 2: When yellow line which is a signal line  crossing the zero line  towards upward direction is  a buying opportunity.
Dealing Expert Pro
Ali Waqas Ahmad
Indicators
Dealing Expert Pro Method to Install Download the indictaor. Attach to the Chart of Symbol. A subwindow would appear with all indictaor values for the timeframe slected. Study the trend of indictaor values for better analysis. Better the time to read better the values would be. The indictaor would provide its values for both directios where upward or downward.
Expert Price Oscillator 1
Ali Waqas Ahmad
Indicators
A Good , Easy , Readable and handy indicator for experienced and professional traders. It gives bounded signals between zero and one. Easy for investors to comprehend. It gives near and longer trading outlook to investors and helps them to find good opportunities. Indicator gives zero signal on price downturns and signal value equals to one on price upturns.   Once again a new type of indicator and rangebound between zero and one .
Expert Price Histogram 1
Ali Waqas Ahmad
Indicators
Sales Sales for seasonal traders.A new type of indicator for Professional and Experienced Traders. Specifically designed for trend identification. A great tool  for investors to invest at the right and suitable time for decent trading. You can present it to your potential clients and customers for their satisfaction. A very handy and trendy tool. Easy to read , comprehend  and user friendly. By this tool you can easily identify the potential to enter in trading and  low potential to exit.  It c
Value Convergence Indicator
Ali Waqas Ahmad
Indicators
A technical Indicator Providing Price Convergence Signals along with value for experienced and professional traders. Easy to comprehend, Easy to understand.  This is a helping tool provides best signals. This indicator is designed based on the fundamentals of trade. A very good indicator you can customized its color. A best tool to find trade direction. An adaptive indicator. It constantly adapts to the trade.
Value Indicator
Ali Waqas Ahmad
Indicators
A value indicator for experienced and professional traders. It is helping tool to indicate the direction value gain. A best helping tool to trade value. This indicator is equipped with a colored line and a digital tool to indicate value numerically . This indicator also helps to indicate value during trends. A study based on this indicator shows value of trade significantly changes during trends best tool to cash the trends.
Trending Investor
Ali Waqas Ahmad
Indicators
Best helping tool for Professional and Experienced traders. A best Tool To find the trend.  Instruction Manual: First Select your desired Symbol. Then attach this tool and wait till it identify the trend for you. Then it will be more feasible to trade. Once again best tool to trade. Demo version is available you can fully test its functionality. More importantly there are always trend breaks Once Trend break is observed un-attach this tool and then re-attach to get the fresh trend. Precautions:
Percentile Value Indicator
Ali Waqas Ahmad
Indicators
A basic tool for traders to trade percentile of the value. It indicates both values in the for of digits appeared on the left corner of the screen. Instructions Manual : First choose your desired symbol and then select this tool. Please be remined that this tool is just a helping tool. its upon trader what he desired so. The function of this tool  is just to provide a help in trading. 
Volatility Meter
Ali Waqas Ahmad
Indicators
A very good indicator for experienced and professional traders . A practical approach to trading. Easy to understand. A helping tool for traders looking for price movements . Signals: Signal Number 1: When yellow line which is a signal line  crossing the zero line  towards downward direction is  a selling opportunity. Signal Number 2: When yellow line which is a signal line  crossing the zero line  towards upward direction is  a buying opportunity.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review