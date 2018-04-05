Mega Recuroid

Mega Recuroid is a professional expert system developed for market analysis based on the Recuroid indicator. The Expert Advisor works with one order (not a series), each order is accompanied by a stop loss and a take profit. Thus, the expert system uses safe orders for its work. The indicator entry itself can also be considered reliable, since a reliable Recuroid indicator is used. The principle of entry and holding/maintaining a position on the market is clear, there is a signal, close the opposite position, open a new position following the trend. The bot needs to be optimized for the symbol and timeframe! For any currency pair and any instrument. You can optimize on the opening prices, while the bot will work correctly in any mode, including real ticks. After optimizing the bot, you can work with it. Please note that optimization is required! Minimum deposit $100, recommended $1000. Checked timeframe for H1.

The principle of operation of the Recuroid indicator is based on two key algorithms.
  • The first algorithm (managed) creates a system of balanced transition from the buy zone to the sell zone and vice versa, draws arrows and lines, and forms entries.
  • The second algorithm (managing) corrects the initial data for the first algorithm (managed) by measuring virtual windows, that is, the range of the price chart that was in history, such a volatility over a large period of history.
General settings:
  • Volume - Lot, if set then the MoneyManagement field does not work.
  • LimitVolume - Limit on the maximum lot.
  • MoneyManagement - Risk, determines the lot automatically relative to the deposit.
  • BrokerFilling - Gets the type of order execution by the balance (for different brokers in different ways).
  • MagicNumber - Magic number, arbitrary integer.
  • StopLoss – StopLoss.
  • TakeProfit – Take Profit.
  • CompulsoryTF - The period on which the Expert Advisor works.
Indicator settings:
  • BarsWindow - The number of bars for calculating the virtual window of the control algorithm. And the subsequent control of the controlled algorithm.
  • OnInversion - Inversion of the rises and falls of the virtual window data (control algorithm).
  • InversionSynchronization - Synchronization of inverted values ​​to adapt the output of the control algorithm to the input of the control algorithm. That is, for the control algorithm to work correctly with the controlled one.
  • Deviation - Expanding or narrowing values ​​for adaptation. (similar interpretation as the previous parameter).
  • Polinom - Polynomial algorithm for control system correction.




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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Experts
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A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
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The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
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The indicator bounds the price according to a cyclic wave dependency using moving averages. Thus, all the crossing points, in which the movement is changed considering the indicator period, are the optimal ones. The crossing points can be used as the potential market reversal points. However, do not forget about the complex approach: the indicator signals require additional data to enter the market.
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
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Indicators
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
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