Mega Recuroid is a professional expert system developed for market analysis based on the Recuroid indicator. The Expert Advisor works with one order (not a series), each order is accompanied by a stop loss and a take profit. Thus, the expert system uses safe orders for its work. The indicator entry itself can also be considered reliable, since a reliable Recuroid indicator is used. The principle of entry and holding/maintaining a position on the market is clear, there is a signal, close the opposite position, open a new position following the trend. The bot needs to be optimized for the symbol and timeframe! For any currency pair and any instrument. You can optimize on the opening prices, while the bot will work correctly in any mode, including real ticks. After optimizing the bot, you can work with it. Please note that optimization is required! Minimum deposit $100, recommended $1000. Checked timeframe for H1.





The principle of operation of the Recuroid indicator is based on two key algorithms.

The first algorithm (managed) creates a system of balanced transition from the buy zone to the sell zone and vice versa, draws arrows and lines, and forms entries.

The second algorithm (managing) corrects the initial data for the first algorithm (managed) by measuring virtual windows, that is, the range of the price chart that was in history, such a volatility over a large period of history.

General settings:

Volume - Lot, if set then the MoneyManagement field does not work.

- Lot, if set then the MoneyManagement field does not work. LimitVolume - Limit on the maximum lot.

- Limit on the maximum lot. MoneyManagement - Risk, determines the lot automatically relative to the deposit.

- Risk, determines the lot automatically relative to the deposit. BrokerFilling - Gets the type of order execution by the balance (for different brokers in different ways).

- Gets the type of order execution by the balance (for different brokers in different ways). MagicNumber - Magic number, arbitrary integer.

- Magic number, arbitrary integer. StopLoss – StopLoss.

– StopLoss. TakeProfit – Take Profit.

– Take Profit. CompulsoryTF - The period on which the Expert Advisor works.

Indicator settings:

BarsWindow - The number of bars for calculating the virtual window of the control algorithm. And the subsequent control of the controlled algorithm.

- The number of bars for calculating the virtual window of the control algorithm. And the subsequent control of the controlled algorithm. OnInversion - Inversion of the rises and falls of the virtual window data (control algorithm).

- Inversion of the rises and falls of the virtual window data (control algorithm). InversionSynchronization - Synchronization of inverted values ​​to adapt the output of the control algorithm to the input of the control algorithm. That is, for the control algorithm to work correctly with the controlled one.

- Synchronization of inverted values ​​to adapt the output of the control algorithm to the input of the control algorithm. That is, for the control algorithm to work correctly with the controlled one. Deviation - Expanding or narrowing values ​​for adaptation. (similar interpretation as the previous parameter).

- Expanding or narrowing values ​​for adaptation. (similar interpretation as the previous parameter). Polinom - Polynomial algorithm for control system correction.











