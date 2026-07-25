White Anomaly MT5



White Anomaly does not use the idea of 'correcting' the market with martingale, grids, or other mathematical constructions. This algorithm was not born from tester optimization. It grew from a regularity observed in real trading and brought to automatic execution.

The market rarely pays for obvious decisions.

When the situation looks comfortable, millions of traders already see it. When the situation feels uncertain, most prefer to stay on the sidelines.

White Anomaly operates precisely in these challenging market zones - where the algorithm’s actions often contradict the natural human reaction.

Look at the trades opened by this EA. Don’t focus on the final profit or nice equity curve. Just open the trade history and examine the entry points.

Many of them will look like mistakes. Some you would want to close immediately after opening. Others you would never open manually at all.

This is exactly where the logic of White Anomaly began.

The robot trades against natural human instincts. Pure market pattern. No mathematical tricks, no grids, no martingale.

The Best Trades Look the Worst

They appear exactly where the human brain feels discomfort - where you want to wait for confirmation or skip the signal due to uncertainty.

This is why most traders either miss these opportunities or exit them long before the market fully develops the move.

The problem was never finding an entry point. The problem was executing and holding it.

White Anomaly solves exactly this challenge.

It consistently exploits a pure market regularity that is much easier to understand than to follow.

Where doubt arises — advantage begins.

Not Just One Strategy - An Entire Ecosystem

White Anomaly does not require searching for perfect parameters.

Practice has shown that the same market pattern works effectively across multiple configurations at once. Therefore, instead of hunting for a single “best” setting, you can run several versions of the algorithm simultaneously.

Some trades take small profits and quickly free up capital.

Others move to breakeven and continue riding the trend.

A few target rare but significantly larger moves.

The strategies periodically take opposite decisions when analyzing the market on different timeframes or during ranging conditions.

It looks like a complex self-balancing system where different market scenarios are distributed among several algorithms running at the same time.

Testing two strategies together shows that each continues to accumulate profit linearly (as in individual tests), while the drawdown does not increase - and in some cases even decreases due to natural hedging.

This approach transforms a single strategy into a full-fledged trading portfolio.

Profit adds up. Risk is distributed.

Updates and Project Development All future updates for White Anomaly are provided free of charge to existing owners. At the current stage, the robot is a complete, self-contained trading tool with logic thoroughly tested on large historical data and live trading. During the automation process, it became clear that the potential of this pattern is much wider. New observations, parameter combinations, and interaction methods continue to open additional opportunities. That is why White Anomaly is a full-scale research project that evolves together with accumulated statistics and practical experience. The current price of White Anomaly is $349. This is the starting price of the project. It will be gradually revised as the algorithm develops, new versions are released, and capabilities expand. Existing owners receive all future updates at no additional cost. By purchasing White Anomaly today, you acquire not only the current version but also all future stages of the project’s development.

Key Features

Primary Instrument Originally developed and tested on XAUUSD (Gold). This is where the core pattern was discovered and validated.

The algorithm also works on major currency pairs. For each instrument, parameters should be adjusted according to its volatility.

No Scalping, Grids or Martingale The EA contains no grid, martingale, averaging, or complex mathematical constructions that hide real risk. Only a pure market pattern clearly visible on the equity curve.

Flexible Timeframes By default, the robot is optimized for M2, where the most interesting results were achieved. However, the underlying pattern is not tied to any single timeframe. It shows stable performance on other timeframes as well, allowing you to create and combine multiple configurations.

I personally trade this EA on second-by-second charts (M1 with high resolution) - it was on these charts that the core pattern was originally discovered.

Two Independent Strategies in One EA White Anomaly includes two independent strategies that can work simultaneously. You can disable the second strategy at any time. In practice, running both often delivers more stable and interesting results. In certain market phases, positions partially offset each other, making the equity curve smoother and drawdowns more comfortable.

Automatic Lot Scaling The robot supports automatic lot increase after reaching a specified profit level. This feature was primarily created for research and strategy tester experiments. For long-term live trading, manual lot increases based on account growth remain the most reasonable approach.

Trading Time Filter You can flexibly set allowed trading hours. For example, enable new trades only during Asian and American sessions or exclude specific periods of the day.

Simple Start - Deep Research Potential

How to Properly Test White Anomaly in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

First, simply open the strategy tester and watch how the robot performs on history.

For initial testing, use XAUUSD (Gold) - the instrument where the core pattern was discovered.

You can select any timeframe in the tester window. The EA automatically uses the working timeframes specified in its settings.

By default, both strategies are enabled with the parameters I personally use in live trading. It is recommended to start with these default settings.

After that, conduct your own research: try different Stop Loss / Take Profit values, change timeframes, or run multiple instances with different configurations. One of the strengths of White Anomaly is that the same pattern works effectively across various parameter variations.

For the first test, I recommend starting with a 3000 USD deposit and default settings. These parameters best demonstrate the algorithm’s behavior, including simultaneous operation of two strategies and the gradual lot scaling mechanism.

Important: The 3000 USD recommendation applies only to the strategy tester to clearly see how results change as capital grows. In real trading, the robot can work from $500. Manual lot management according to account growth is usually more convenient.

After testing, pay attention not only to total profit but especially to maximum drawdown. This will help you choose a comfortable lot size for your personal risk tolerance.

Input Parameters

Timeframe — Working timeframe for the first strategy. Stop Loss⭐ Take Profit⭐ Breakeven⭐ — Points of profit to activate breakeven. Breakeven Offset⭐ — Offset from entry price after breakeven activation.

Magic — Magic number for the first strategy.

Strategy 2 Settings (similar parameters with “Strategy 2” suffix)

Common Settings Lot — Fixed lot size. Allow Buy / Allow Sell Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Factor⭐ — Analytical module parameters.

Balance Scaling Use Balance Scaling — Enable automatic lot increase based on balance growth. Balance Factor, Lot Multiplier, Drawdown Percent

Trading Hours Up to two independent time intervals for opening new trades.

⭐ Parameters recommended for optimization in the strategy tester for specific instruments and timeframes.