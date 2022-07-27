Prime Gold HFT Pro
- Experts
-
Nguyen Khac DiepPrime Capital Vietnam
- Version: 3.9
- Updated: 21 June 2025
- Activations: 5
Prime Algo Gold HFT
Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam
Best with XAUUSD - High frequency trading
Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please!
With default setting:
- Deposit: 10k
- Lot trade from 0.01
- Max DD: ~5-10%
- Profit: ~1%-3% per month with default setting
Note:
- Best with spread max < 30
- Time frame: any
- Important: Contact Us before buy
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Support: Whatsapp +84879118113
Email: admin@primecapitalvn. com
The product is very convincing to me and I believe that its developer has well understood the dynamics involving the Gold/Dollar exchange rate... I have no complaints and I must add that Nguyen Khac Diep has always been very helpful in suggesting settings and possible optimizations. Definitely 5 stars. Thank you!!!