Prime Gold HFT Pro

5

Prime Algo Gold HFT

Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam

Best with XAUUSD - High frequency trading


Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please!

With default setting:

- Deposit: 10k

- Lot trade from 0.01

- Max DD: ~5-10%

- Profit: ~1%-3% per month with default setting



Note:

- Best with spread max < 30

- Time frame: any

- Important: Contact Us before buy 

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Support: Whatsapp +84879118113

Email: admin@primecapitalvn. com


Reviews 1
Fabrizietto71
1181
Fabrizietto71 2024.10.24 00:44 
 

The product is very convincing to me and I believe that its developer has well understood the dynamics involving the Gold/Dollar exchange rate... I have no complaints and I must add that Nguyen Khac Diep has always been very helpful in suggesting settings and possible optimizations. Definitely 5 stars. Thank you!!!

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ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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Fabrizietto71
1181
Fabrizietto71 2024.10.24 00:44 
 

The product is very convincing to me and I believe that its developer has well understood the dynamics involving the Gold/Dollar exchange rate... I have no complaints and I must add that Nguyen Khac Diep has always been very helpful in suggesting settings and possible optimizations. Definitely 5 stars. Thank you!!!

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