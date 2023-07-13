Triangle wedge pattern

Do you know method trade use Triangle pattern , you can reference about it at link: https ://www.investopedia.com/terms/t/triangle.asp

This EA help you drawing Line automatic and you can modify if you like

it is a semiautomatic EA not fully automatic, only part of trading is handled by this EA.

I recommend use it with high TF to get better result.

Parameters:

-Choose color for Support Line : Choose the Color for support line -Choose color for Resistance Line : Choose the Color for Resistance line -Allow EA Orders when have signal : EA will Order when have sign & with each case, EA only 1 order ( max 4 Order for 4 case) -Lot Order of EA : Choose lot for Order -Take Profit in pips: Pips you want set TP ( x10 with XAUUSD ) -Stop Loss in pips : Pips you want set SL ( x10 with XAUUSD ) -Magic Number of EA -Allow modify Line by users : if you choose "true", you must press "reset line" buttom to EA redraw when have new sign -Distance when Price cross trend line : depends on TF you trade to set appropriate value -Distance when Price cross to make break trend : depends on TF you trade to set appropriate value





