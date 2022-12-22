MarketSchedule

MarketSchedule displays market sessions' open/close time for each day through out the week, also broker's timezone.
It also supports instruments that have more than 1 session per day (maximum of 2 as most instruments don't have more than this)
e.g. crypto market such as BTCUSD which usually has a few hours break mid-day thus it spans into 2 market sessions.

You don't have to spend time looking for such information on broker's website.

It's an on-demand script that you can drop onto the chart to get such information right away.

Times shown base on your broker's timezone.

Note

For now, it always displays information at the top left corner.
If you need a customization in order for it to display on other corner e.g. in case you have other tools already displayed something there,
please feel free to contact me and let me know.

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Wasin Thonkaew
Indicators
A simple indicator to help showing the remaining time until the candle closes for all pre-defined chart periods with the following formats depending on which timeframe the chart is on. DD:HH:MM:SS - in case of W1, and MN period HH:MM:SS - in case of other periods Included with some of configurations as follows (please see attached inputs screenshot) X/Y distance to the upper right corner of the chart window Text size Text color Show/hide
MarketOpenSessions
Wasin Thonkaew
Indicators
MarketOpenSessions is an indicator helps as a visual clue for which market session is at the time being. If you consider killzone, market open/close as important factor, this indicator would help you reduce effort in converting from one time zone to another. It has the following features 2 display styles: section (as colored line), and histogram 4 major configurable market sessions i.e. Asia, London, New York, and London-Close session. In additional to end of trading session of the day. Female s
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