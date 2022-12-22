MarketSchedule displays market sessions' open/close time for each day through out the week, also broker's timezone.

It also supports instruments that have more than 1 session per day (maximum of 2 as most instruments don't have more than this)

e.g. crypto market such as BTCUSD which usually has a few hours break mid-day thus it spans into 2 market sessions.

You don't have to spend time looking for such information on broker's website.

It's an on-demand script that you can drop onto the chart to get such information right away.

Times shown base on your broker's timezone.

Note

For now, it always displays information at the top left corner.

If you need a customization in order for it to display on other corner e.g. in case you have other tools already displayed something there,

please feel free to contact me and let me know.