Magaiver

The EA is currently in version 1.0. Updates will be released whenever necessary, and the corresponding configuration files will be made available.
  • Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 and capable of operating on any trading symbol.
  • The provided configuration has been optimized for Gold, XAUUSD, on the M5 timeframe using a day-trading approach.
  • A simple strategy based on channel analysis and the trading frequency of the asset.
  • This strategy is called Cycle Theory and was created by Marcelo Ferreira, the creator of Fimathe.
  • Compatible with mini, micro, and standard contracts.

    All financial metrics displayed on the panel are shown in US dollars.

    IMPORTANT


    After purchasing, send me a private message to receive the .set parameter configuration file.

    Discounted launch price. The price will increase by USD 25 after every 10 sales.

    Final price: USD 497.

    Timeframe and Trading Symbol


    • Recommended timeframe: M5.

    • Target symbol: XAUUSD. Symbol variations are accepted, such as XAUUSD.m, XAUUSD+, and XAUUSD.m+.

    • For other instruments, a preliminary optimization must be performed using the Fast Genetic Optimization method.

    Strategy Logic


    • At the beginning of the configured trading session, the EA defines an Opening Range, referred to as the CA, using the first candles of the day on the M5 chart.

    • The CA is classified into two regimes according to its size:

      • Normal Channel: the EA waits for the CA to be completed, then waits for a breakout candle to form C1. The combination of CA + C1 is used as the trading reference.

      • Split Channel: when the CA exceeds a configurable point threshold, the EA trades the breakout of the CA directly, without requiring the formation of C1.

    • After the channel has been validated, the EA waits for a buy or sell trigger at the levels defined by the strategy.

    • Entries can be executed either as market orders or pending orders, with a pullback level calculated proportionally to the channel.

    • The Stop Loss is positioned on the opposite side of the drawn channel.

    • The Take Profit is calculated as a configurable multiple of the channel height. Separate parameters are available for Normal and Split Channels.

    • If the first trade is stopped out, the EA may automatically execute a reversal trade in the opposite direction, using its own independent parameters.

    Configurable Second Order


    Optional feature.

    • When enabled, the EA opens a second order at a configurable position within the channel, in the same direction as the primary order.

    • The second-order position can be configured between 20% and 80% of the channel width, measured from the broken channel line. A value of 50% corresponds to the midpoint of the channel.

    • The second-order lot size can be defined in three ways: equal to the first order, a fixed lot size, or an independent percentage-based risk.

    • Configurable Take Profit based on a risk-to-reward ratio.

    • Independent break-even setting, measured as a percentage of the distance between the entry price and the Take Profit.

    • The second order can also be included in the reversal-trade system when this option is enabled.

    Level-Based Trailing Stop


    Optional feature.

    • When enabled, the EA moves the Stop Loss in fixed steps as the price advances by multiples of the height of the drawn channel.

    • Separate trailing-stop multipliers can be configured for Normal and Split Channels.

    • The Stop Loss never moves backward. Each adjustment is permanent while the position remains open.

    • It works together with the break-even percentage. Whichever feature first produces the most protected Stop Loss price takes precedence.

    • It can be enabled independently for the initial trade and the reversal trade.

    Risk Management


    • Risk per trade is defined as a percentage of the account balance.

    • The lot size is recalculated when a pending order is activated, considering the actual distance between the pullback entry price and the Stop Loss. This keeps the real exposure aligned with the configured risk percentage.

    • Configurable daily loss limit. Once this limit is reached, the EA ends the trading day and does not open any additional trades.

    • Weekly and monthly limits can also be monitored through the control panel.

    • Controls for the maximum number of trades per day and the maximum number of reversal trades per session.

    • Option to use the broker’s minimum permitted lot size when the risk-based calculation produces a value below the minimum allowed volume.

    Filters and Protections


    • Spread filter: blocks new entries when the current spread exceeds the configured limit.

    • News filter integrated with the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar, with options to block new entries and close open positions before high-impact economic events.

    • Mandatory closing time with a two-stage verification process to ensure that no position remains open after the configured time.

    • Configurable session expiration time, preventing new entries after a specified time of day.

    • Automatic United States Daylight Saving Time adjustment, maintaining a consistent market-time reference throughout the year without requiring manual parameter changes.

    • Symbol validation during OnInit : if the selected instrument is not enabled for trading, the EA will not initialize.

    On-Chart Control Panel


    The visual control panel includes the following sections:

    • Current state-machine status and the latest blocking reason, when applicable.

    • Trading symbol identification, current time, and configured session start time.

    • Drawn channels, including Normal and Split Channels, with the active regime highlighted.

    • Buy and sell trigger prices.

    • Trade information section displaying the calculated lot size, Stop Loss distance, and Take Profit distance in US dollars and as percentages.

    • Results of the primary trade and, when enabled, the second order.

    • Persistent financial section displaying daily, weekly, monthly, and total results, both in US dollars and as percentages of the account balance. Results are filtered by the EA’s Magic Number.

    Manual Channel-Line Adjustment


    • Allows the trader to drag the upper and lower channel lines directly on the chart while the EA is waiting for an entry.

    • The EA validates every adjustment. Invalid changes are automatically reverted.

    • When permitted, the adjustment reclassifies the channel regime as Normal or Split and automatically realigns the entry triggers, projected Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.

    • Once an order has been opened, manual channel adjustment is disabled until the next trading day.

    Persistence and Recovery


    • All relevant state parameters are saved to disk.

    • After restarting the trading terminal, chart, or VPS, the EA reconstructs its previous state, reconnects to existing positions and pending orders, and continues the current trading cycle without creating duplicate orders.

    • Automatic reconciliation is included for asynchronous executions from brokers that report completed trades with a delay.

    Usage Recommendations


    • Run the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before using it on a live account. This allows you to observe its behavior under conditions similar to live execution.

    • Adjust the channel, Take Profit, and risk settings according to your broker’s volatility profile and the selected trading instrument.

    • Begin with a demo account until the strategy has been properly validated, including the news filter and mandatory closing-time features.

    • Each broker provides slightly different price charts and trading conditions. Therefore, identical results cannot be guaranteed across different brokers.

    Tested Brokers


    • Infinox

    • Fusion Markets

    The EA can operate with any broker. However, for better performance, it is recommended to optimize the setup so that the parameters are adapted to your broker’s specific price data and trading conditions.

    • Excessively large channels are controlled through the percentage-based risk system, depending on the account balance and risk value selected by the user.

    • Since XAUUSD is a highly leveraged instrument, micro-lot or cent accounts are recommended for traders with smaller capital.

    • With capital of USD 500 or more, a standard account with regular lot sizes may be used, provided that appropriate risk settings are applied.

    Support


    • Questions and support requests can be submitted through the integrated chat system on the MQL5 platform.

    Important Disclaimers


    • The use of this Expert Advisor involves financial risk. No person, strategy, or automated system can eliminate the possibility of losses in financial-market trading.

    • Backtest results and past performance, whether produced by the seller, the user, or third parties, do not guarantee future results.

    • The user is solely responsible for selecting parameters compatible with their risk tolerance, account balance, broker conditions, and trading environment.

    • This Expert Advisor operates based on a strategy that has demonstrated profitability under specific market conditions. However, average channel sizes may change from year to year. Therefore, the EA should not be left operating for several years without periodic parameter reviews and adjustments.

    • This Expert Advisor is not intended for anyone expecting a system that will generate immediate wealth or guaranteed profits overnight.


    The backtest shown in the images below was performed from January 1, 2026, to July 23, 2026, using an initial balance of USD 1,000.
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    Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
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    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    Experts
    Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    3.97 (35)
    Experts
    UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    Experts
    Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (507)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.29 (24)
    Experts
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.5 (20)
    Experts
    UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (113)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    Experts
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    XAU Momentum
    TICK STACK LTD
    Experts
    XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
    Wave Rider EA MT5
    Adam Hrncir
    4.89 (46)
    Experts
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (27)
    Experts
    Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
    SomaOil
    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    Experts
    SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
    Cortex Aurex
    Vladimir Mametov
    4.64 (11)
    Experts
    It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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