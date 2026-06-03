Queen Rebate AI

Trading Tiger Pran Gobinda Basak Experts

Trading Tiger Expert Advisor for MT5 will trade as snipper entry with the trend Your money always will be safe with this Expert Advisor You can't start with $100 4. If you run at 10 currency pairs and your floating profit is more than 9 usd at 0.01 lot trade then it will close all positions You can also modify it Don't use this EA in gold or any other cryptocurrency You can use in GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, EURJPY this types of currency pairs I would recommend you to use