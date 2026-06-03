Queen Rebate AI

Queen Rebate AI V3.0 - The Smart Dynamic Grid System

Queen Rebate AI V3.0 is an advanced, highly intelligent Expert Advisor designed for both beginner and experienced traders. It completely upgrades the traditional grid strategy by introducing a "Smart Capital Tier" system and an adaptive "Dynamic Target" logic. Whether you want a plug-and-play solution or a robust risk-managed system, this EA is built to protect your capital while maximizing the risk-to-reward ratio.

Key Features & Advantages:

  • Smart Capital Tier System: Forget about complex lot calculations. Simply choose a preset Tier based on your capital (starting from 30,000 cents). The EA automatically assigns the optimal lot size and strictly limits maximum trades to 8 orders, ensuring your drawdown remains stable and predictable.

  • Dynamic Profit Targets: "The higher the risk, the bigger the reward." The EA dynamically adjusts Take Profit levels based on the depth of the grid. Orders 1-2 focus on quick cash flow. Orders 3-4 scale up the target to compensate for time. Orders 5-8 guarantee a massive reward to justify the drawdown taken.

  • ATR M30 Dynamic Grid: The distance between grid orders is never rigidly fixed. It utilizes the M30 Average True Range (ATR) to adapt to real market volatility. During sudden market spikes, the EA widens the step distance to prevent aggressive order stacking.

  • Ultimate Execution Protection: Built-in safeguards including Maximum Spread filters, Slippage protection, and a strict Hard Stop Drawdown (Max DD%). Your account will never be exposed to unlimited floating losses.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: M30 (Strictly recommended for optimal performance).

  • Minimum Deposit: 30,000 Cents ($300) for Tier 1.

  • Account Type: Cent or Micro account (Hedging enabled) with low spread.

  • VPS: A low-latency VPS is highly recommended for smooth execution.

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