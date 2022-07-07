Classic Lock MT4

5

Classic Lock is a trading system that combines several different algorithms: both for opening a transaction and for its support. The system uses averaging, hedging, and in its essence, is a breakout strategy that trades with the trend. The strategy can trade on almost any instrument: gold, oil, currency pairs, etc. Good for trading in volatile markets.

Features:

•    The Expert Advisor can be attached to ANY TIMEFRAME, since the settings already contain the trading parameter for the required timeframe (the "TimeFrame_for_Strategy" parameter).
•    You can use any types of accounts: RAW/ECN, Standard, Cent.
•    To increase the likelihood of success, if you are trading in semi-automatic mode, set the direction of the 1st transaction using the direction of the trend on higher timeframes, also assessing the political and economic situation at the current moment. This can be done both in the EA parameters and using the buttons on the chart (First BUY, First Sell).
•    The EA has several strategies for opening the 1st trade in a series of positions (the "Select_Enter_Signal" parameter). If you want to immediately start a new series of positions, then use the buttons on the chart "Fast 1st BUY" or "Fast 1st SELL".

TRADING INSTRUCTION STEP BY STEP: attach the adviser to the chart, load the required settings. Ready!

If you are trading in semi-automatic mode you also have to set the most likely direction for the first trade (Buy or Sell).

Set files (settings) and a detailed description of the EA parameters can be found on the blog page: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749757

P.S. Important points on the work of an expert will be discussed in the comments thread, read and ask questions!

Avis 1
Alexey Nikiforov
293
Alexey Nikiforov 2022.08.21 21:29 
 

Интересный советник с высокой доходностью и большим потеницалом. Поддержка отличная

